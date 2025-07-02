MoH announces 10-day campaign to immunize children against Typhoid, Measles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The Ministry of Health is set to roll out a national immunization campaign targeting Typhoid and Measles-Rubella (MR) from July 5 to July 14.

The campaign will target children aged 9 to 59 months for the MR vaccine, and those aged 9 to 14 months for the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV).

Following the campaign, TCV will be integrated into the country’s routine immunization schedule for children at 9 months of age.

Typhoid and Measles-Rubella, both preventable diseases, have been described as serious threats to the health and lives of children.

In an announcement on Wednesday, MoH said Kenya is experiencing a rise in antimicrobial-resistant typhoid cases, with children under the age of 15 at significant risk — and those under five at the highest risk of death.

A measles outbreak has also been confirmed in 18 counties, with 2,949 cases and 18 deaths recorded between January 2024 and February 2025.

The ministry further noted that poor uptake of the second dose of the MR vaccine, typically administered at 18 months, has left many children dangerously exposed.

The spread of typhoid, exacerbated by climate change and rapid urbanization, continues to pose a real and growing public health threat. However, the ministry emphasized that vaccination remains a powerful tool in halting the disease.

The campaign reflects the government’s commitment to protecting all children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Ministry of Health is now calling on parents, caregivers, and communities to ensure every eligible child is vaccinated, and to help mobilize support to make the campaign a success.