MoE overhauls error-prone NEMIS to fix school funding gaps, oversight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17 – The Ministry of Education (MoE) is replacing the error-prone National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) with a new data system to streamline funding and improve real-time monitoring of Kenya’s education sector.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, who spoke during the release of the State of Education in Kenya research report by Usawa Agenda and Zizi Afrique Foundation, said that the new platform, dubbed the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS), will overhaul how data is collected, verified, and used in decision-making across all education levels.

“NEMIS is shrouded with inaccuracies that affect an array of activities, including resource allocation,” said Bitok.

“We are therefore investing in reliable data under KEMIS to ensure accurate system responsiveness that will allow real-time decision-making and funds disbursement.”

The PS said the ministry has already begun upgrading the current system, starting with fresh enrolment of all learners to ensure accurate data on student populations per school.

Likewise, he noted that the new KEMIS will be fully integrated with all educational institutions, from primary schools to universities, as well as key agencies, including the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), and Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The government believes the new system will close long-standing loopholes in school capitation, especially cases where inflated or outdated enrolment figures distort funding needs.

The government maintains that with KEMIS, school data will inform policies and allocations and improve accountability across the sector.

The announcement comes as stakeholders raise concerns over irregular funding disbursements, such as delayed capitation disbursement and inefficiencies in public education, challenges the ministry says it aims to eliminate through tech-driven reforms.

