Missing Blogger Ndiangui Kinyagia Resurfaces, Says He Was Hiding for Fear of Arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Missing blogger and activist Ndiangui Kinyagia has contacted his family, confirming that he is safe and intends to present himself at the Milimani Law Courts, days after he was reported missing under mysterious circumstances.

Kinyagia went missing from his home in Kinoo, Kiambu County, on June 22, with neighbours telling the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) that he was forcibly taken by individuals believed to be security officers driving Subaru vehicles.

His disappearance triggered national concern and a court directive demanding his appearance.

Family lawyer Wahome Thuku has told Capital FM that he will present Ndiangui in court this morning.

“On behalf of the family of Mr Ndiangui Kinyagia, I wish to inform the Kenyan public that Mr Ndiangui who went missing last week has contacted the family and that he is well, healthy and safe,” the lawyer said.

He said Ndiangui contacted a family member on Tuesday evening from undisclosed location, indicating that he had hidden temporarily for fear of his life upon learning that DCI officers were looking for him over unknown criminal allegations.

“Mr Ndiangui has indicated that he is ready and willing to present himself to the DCI and to be presented before any court of law when his safety and security is guaranteed,” the lawyer said. “We have therefore advised him to present himself before the High Court at Milimani Law Courts today, Thursday the 3rd July 2025 at 11am.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had earlier denied holding the blogger in custody, with Director Mohammed Amin stating on Monday that Kinyagia was not under arrest.

“Ndiangui is not under the custody of the National Police Service. He is a person of interest to us, and wherever he is, I would urge that he submits and surrenders himself to the DCI,” Amin said at a press briefing in Nairobi.

Amin was also ordered to present him “dead or alive” today.

He confirmed that Kinyagia was being sought in connection with an X (formerly Twitter) post that included a viral image of a mock invitation to an anti-government demonstration commemorating last year’s deadly anti-Finance Bill protests. The image, shared on June 19, featured Kenya’s coat of arms and claimed there would be a march to State House and the swearing-in of a so-called “transition council.”

“He published very, very inflammatory material on social media,” Amin said, adding that police had only searched Kinyagia’s residence, confiscated electronic devices for investigations, and left.

The High Court had on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to produce Kinyagia in court or explain his whereabouts in person by Tuesday 11:00 a.m., following a habeas corpus application filed over the blogger’s disappearance.

“We don’t have him; that is what I am going to say to the judge tomorrow. He should surrender to assist in our investigations,” Amin stated.

The Law Society of Kenya has insisted Kinyagia’s case bears “the hallmarks of an enforced disappearance,” and condemned it as a possible unlawful arrest or detention.

“The LSK views it as a grave violation of constitutional rights and a direct attack on the rule of law in Kenya. We are demanding immediate and transparent action from the authorities,” the society said last week.

Kinyagia’s confirmation that he is alive comes as a relief to family, friends, and rights groups, though questions remain over the circumstances of his disappearance and the role of security agencies.