Migos bids teacher redeployments to support Grade 10 transition amid capitation concerns

KISII, Kenya, Jul 25 — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Migos has announced a planned rationalization of teachers to support the ongoing Grade 10 transition, even as the government moves to secure additional capitation funding for schools.

Migos said the rationalisation — which will involve redeployment of teachers to understaffed schools — is part of broader efforts to ensure that no school suffers teacher shortages as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) advances.

“Some teachers will have to be transferred to schools with fewer teaching staff and vice versa. We are committed to ensuring every learner gets quality education,” he said.

The CS, who spoke Friday at a thanksgiving function at Riokindo Boys National School in Kisii, acknowledged the financial constraints currently affecting many learning institutions.

“It does bother me. Yes, there have been cash flow issues due to competing funding priorities by the government. We are, however, working closely with the Treasury to ensure timely disbursement of capitation funds. No child should miss learning due to lack of resources,” Migos said.

Financial prudence

He urged school administrators to exercise financial prudence as the government finalizes measures to enhance funding and accountability in public institutions.

To address staffing gaps, Migos said an additional 24,000 teachers have already been recruited, with plans to employ over 100,000 more within the next two years.

“This is reflected in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party manifesto to employ 116,000 teachers by 2027, and we are on course to achieve that,” he said.

On infrastructure, the CS said at least 1,600 laboratories are under construction to address shortages in schools, while a new Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) will soon be unveiled to improve data collection and sector management.

He added that the government had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with teachers’ unions to reduce friction and ensure a conducive learning environment.

“We are doing everything possible to get the education sector out of the doldrums it had sunk into,” Migos assured.