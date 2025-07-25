Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EDUCATION

Migos bids teacher redeployments to support Grade 10 transition amid capitation concerns

Migos said the rationalisation — which will involve redeployment of teachers to understaffed schools — is part of broader efforts to ensure that no school suffers teacher shortages as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) advances.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 25 — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Migos has announced a planned rationalization of teachers to support the ongoing Grade 10 transition, even as the government moves to secure additional capitation funding for schools.

Migos said the rationalisation — which will involve redeployment of teachers to understaffed schools — is part of broader efforts to ensure that no school suffers teacher shortages as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) advances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Some teachers will have to be transferred to schools with fewer teaching staff and vice versa. We are committed to ensuring every learner gets quality education,” he said.

The CS, who spoke Friday at a thanksgiving function at Riokindo Boys National School in Kisii, acknowledged the financial constraints currently affecting many learning institutions.

“It does bother me. Yes, there have been cash flow issues due to competing funding priorities by the government. We are, however, working closely with the Treasury to ensure timely disbursement of capitation funds. No child should miss learning due to lack of resources,” Migos said.

Financial prudence

He urged school administrators to exercise financial prudence as the government finalizes measures to enhance funding and accountability in public institutions.

To address staffing gaps, Migos said an additional 24,000 teachers have already been recruited, with plans to employ over 100,000 more within the next two years.

“This is reflected in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party manifesto to employ 116,000 teachers by 2027, and we are on course to achieve that,” he said.

On infrastructure, the CS said at least 1,600 laboratories are under construction to address shortages in schools, while a new Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) will soon be unveiled to improve data collection and sector management.

He added that the government had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with teachers’ unions to reduce friction and ensure a conducive learning environment.

“We are doing everything possible to get the education sector out of the doldrums it had sunk into,” Migos assured.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

MoE releases Sh22bn capitation funding for basic education

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement released Tuesday night, said the funds have been allocated to various levels of basic education including...

May 21, 2025

EDUCATION

Migos demands action of schools witholding KCPE and KCSE certificates

Migos emphasized that it is illegal for institutions to withhold Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for...

March 18, 2025

EDUCATION

KCSE ends with 621 exam malpractice cases under review

Speaking on Friday in Nakuru, Ogamba stated that these cases were reported across 198 examination centers out of a total of 10,754 centers nationwide.

November 23, 2024

EDUCATION

Education ministry mandates audit amid surge in school fires, unrest

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos revealed that out of the 107 fire incidents, 36 have occurred in the third term and mainly targeted dormitories.

September 25, 2024

EDUCATION

Placed students won’t miss slots over unpaid household contributions: Migos

Jogoo House gave the assurance on Wednesday amid concerns that failure to pay the household fee component could have students forfeit their university admission.

August 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt releases Sh30.5bn for secondary school education capitation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – The government has released Sh30.5 billion for secondary school education capitation as well as loans and scholarships for university students....

March 27, 2024

EDUCATION

Govt faces hurdle financing free education over increased student population

Kipsang urged Parliament to increase the blocked figure from Sh65 billion, to match the Sh22,224 capitation requirement per student for 4.2 million students in...

March 18, 2024

EDUCATION

KUPPET officials in Nyeri threaten early school closure over funding crisis

Wanjohi said that many Principals had been dragged to court due to debts. He said their institutions were not creditworthy as a result of...

March 14, 2024