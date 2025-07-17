Connect with us

Michelle Addresses Divorce Rumors, Says She’s “Never Thought of Leaving” Obama

In an emotional and light-hearted moment that has since gone viral, Michelle addressed the speculation head-on, assuring the public that their marriage remains strong.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17- Former United States President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have addressed growing rumors of separation in their marriage during a candid interview on her Youtube show.

In an emotional and light-hearted moment that has since gone viral, Michelle addressed the speculation head-on, assuring the public that their marriage remains strong.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man,” she stated firmly.

Rumors of a rift between the power couple have surfaced in recent months, particularly after Michelle was notably absent from several high-profile public appearances, including Donald Trump’s inauguration event.

 The internet began speculating that the couple might be going through a rough patch or worse, headed for a divorce.

“OH, that’s rumor mill!” she laughed in response to the host’s question about whether the two still like each other. “Yes, we do like each other. Really!”

The interview, filled with moments of laughter and sincere reflection, highlighted the couple’s enduring connection and shared sense of humor.

 Barack himself made a surprise appearance bringing a sweet and spontaneous energy to the show.

“Don’t make me cry at the beginning of the show,” the former president joked as Michelle welcomed him on set warmly with a hug.

Barack praised Michelle’s work on her show, saying, “Of course I’ve been listening to the show. You’re doing great.”

Michelle, visibly touched, smiled and replied, “Thank you, honey. And that’s why we’re married for.”

The couple, who have been married since 1992, have never shied away from discussing the realities of long-term commitment including the highs, lows, and the effort it takes to maintain a partnership in the public eye.

“We’ve had some really hard times and fun times, adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” Michelle stated.

