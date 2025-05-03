Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Meta investors settle $8bn lawsuit with Zuckerberg over Facebook privacy

The shareholders were seeking $8bn (£6bn) in damages. It is unclear how much they agreed to settle for.

Published

Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to settle a multibillion dollar lawsuit with a group of shareholders over how top executives and directors at Meta handled repeated privacy violations by Facebook.

The shareholders were seeking $8bn (£6bn) in damages. It is unclear how much they agreed to settle for.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The settlement was announced on Thursday by a lawyer for the shareholders, just before the trial was about to enter its second day in a Delaware court. Meta declined to comment on the settlement.

The Meta shareholders had alleged that Mr Zuckerberg’s actions led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the data of millions of Facebook users was leaked and used by a political consulting firm.

The shareholders had asked the judge to order the 11 defendants named in the case to reimburse Meta for more than $8bn in fines and legal costs, which they say the company has had to pay in order to resolve claims of users’ privacy breaches.

The shareholders also questioned the timing of share sales by top brass at the company.

Meta was formerly known as Facebook, and is the parent company of the social media platform, along with photo-sharing app Instagram and the messaging app WhatsApp.

The shareholder lawsuit was filed in 2018, after it was revealed that data from millions of Facebook users was accessed by Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Among the defendants was Jeffrey Zients, who served as Meta director for two years starting in May 2018, and was also former President Joe Biden’s White House chief of staff.

In testimony on Wednesday, Mr Zients acknowledged that a $5 billion Federal Trade Commission fine was substantial, but said that the company did not agree to pay it to protect Mr Zuckerberg from legal liability.

Other defendants included Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir Technologies, and Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix.

The settlement allows the defendants to avoid testifying under oath.

Former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg had also been slated to testify.

“One thing that could have come out of a full trial is a full accounting of how Facebook came to adopt and approve any illegal practices,” said Ann Lipton, a law professor at the University of Colorado.

“It’s valuable for society to know how this happened and what went wrong that they were breaking the law, if they were breaking the law,” Lipton added. “That kind of exposure serves a valuable social purpose. We won’t get that accounting now.”

Meta was not a direct party to the lawsuit but has said that its has invested billions of dollars in privacy reforms since 2019.

Prior to the settlement, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, a Delaware judge, was set to hear testimony through next week before rendering a decision.

Last year, Ms McCormick drew the ire of Tesla boss Elon Musk after she rejected his $56 billion pay package.

The electric vehicle-maker has left Delaware and reincorporated in Texas.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Meta threatens to cut off Facebook in Nigeria over huge fines

Last year, three Nigerian oversight agencies imposed fines on the US-based social media giant totalling more than $290m (£218m) for violating various laws and...

May 3, 2025

World

EU hits Apple and Meta with €700m of fines

It has issued a €500m (£428m) fine to Apple over its App Store, while Meta has been fined €200m (£171m) over the way it...

April 23, 2025

World

Meta expands restrictions for teen users to Facebook and Messenger

The system involves putting younger teens on the platforms into more restricted settings by default, with parental permission required in order to live stream...

April 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s High Court affirms jurisdiction over Meta violations in Ethiopia

Justice Lawrence Mugambi determined that Kenyan courts have jurisdiction over Meta for violations committed by its content moderators based in Kenya.

April 4, 2025

Top stories

Meta Drops Fact-Checkers for Community Notes Similar to X

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the use of third-party moderators had proven "too politically biased" and signaled a return to the company’s focus on...

January 7, 2025

Top stories

Meta rolls out In-Stream ads & ads on Facebook Reels in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 — Meta has announced the launch of two new monetization features for eligible creators in Kenya: In-Stream Ads on Facebook...

August 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto introduces special nighttime electricity tariff, slashing costs by 50pc for manufacturers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – President William Ruto has announced the introduction of a special nighttime electricity tariff for manufacturers from next month, cutting...

April 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Amber Alerts Launched in Kenya to Help Find Missing Children

Dubbed 'Kenya Emergency Child Alert (KECA)' it is set to increase the chances of finding missing children by increasing the number of people on...

March 19, 2024