Met Department Issues Cold Weather Alert, Scattered Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert warning of cold nights and scattered rains in several regions across the country in the coming days.

In a statement, the organization indicated that rainfall is expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Coastal Region and parts of the Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

The alert also showed that some part of the Highlands (East and West of the Rift Valley) and the South-eastern Lowlands will experience cold and cloudy conditions while North-eastern and North-western Kenya will experience daytime temperatures above 30°C.

The report further indicated that parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro may experience chilly nights as Night-time temperatures may drop below 10°C

The Coast & Kenya’s territorial waters, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya are expected to experience strong winds due to Southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.86 m/s) in the regions.

The Met Department has cautioned Kenyans to stay prepared and take necessary precautions during this phase.