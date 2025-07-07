Medics defend medical neutrality as they urge protection of healthcare access during unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has called for the urgent development and enforcement of national protocols to ensure uninterrupted healthcare access during civil unrest.

KMA made the call lon Monday following what it termed “grave violations” of medical neutrality during recent protests.

The association denounced incidents where emergency field hospitals were targeted with tear gas by police, and health workers were obstructed from reaching patients—labeling these acts a breach of both Kenyan law and international humanitarian standards.

“These reckless acts endangered not only emergency responders but the very lives they were trying to save,” said KMA Secretary General Dr. Diana Marion.

The association cited multiple documented cases from both the June 25 Gen Z-led protests and the July 7 Saba Saba demonstrations, where tear gas canisters were allegedly fired near temporary medical sites and ambulances were obstructed by security forces or crowds.

Such attacks, KMA emphasized, violate the Kenya Health Act (2017) and contravene WHO and World Medical Association (WMA) guidelines, which affirm the right of healthcare workers to operate free from violence, intimidation, and obstruction.

Emergency response protocols

Dr. Marion demanded immediate public directives from the Inspector General of Police mandating officers to respect medical neutrality and protect health personnel, facilities, and transport vehicles—regardless of which side of a protest they are treating.

“Protesters, bystanders, and even police officers deserve access to urgent care,” she said. “Any obstruction is not only unethical but unconstitutional.”

KMA also called on the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health to establish joint emergency response protocols that clearly prioritize the protection of medical staff, infrastructure, and patients during demonstrations.

At the same time, the Association urged protest organizers and participants to play their part by ensuring ambulances are not blocked and that medical personnel are not harassed or endangered.

“We appeal for restraint from all parties. Healthcare must be insulated from conflict,” said Dr. Marion.

“We can no longer normalize the preventable suffering caused when care is delayed or denied.”

The KMA’s statement came amid heightened tensions in various parts of the country, with police warning demonstrators agaisnt acats of anarchy.