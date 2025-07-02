Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK Urges Collaboration to Strengthen Media Sustainability

Omwoyo stressed the importance of joint training programmes on information integrity and media literacy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged media organisations to foster greater collaboration and develop robust structures to ensure sustainability in the rapidly changing media landscape.

MCK Chief Executive David Omwoyo highlighted that a combination of factors, including the erosion of press freedom, financial instability of media outlets, and the impact of digital migration, has significantly weakened Kenya’s media ecosystem. He pointed out that Big Tech companies have exacerbated these challenges by failing to compensate original content creators.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenyan media must collaborate to enhance election coverage and tackle misinformation. This goes beyond joint efforts on high-profile activities such as presidential debates and election result tallying,” Omwoyo said during a consultative meeting with Meera Selva, Chief Executive of Internews Europe.

Omwoyo stressed the importance of joint training programmes on information integrity and media literacy, alongside coordinated fact-checking mechanisms to identify and counter false information. He noted that leveraging technology could enable newsrooms to verify and cross-check data more effectively.

“Media organisations should pursue initiatives to bolster journalism and foster a healthy information ecosystem. This includes addressing threats from disinformation and artificial intelligence, while exploring innovative and sustainable funding models,” he added.

Omwoyo also called for stronger collaboration with civil society organisations on media safety and advocacy, noting that the media sector has not been sufficiently strategic in this regard. “The key is moving from a competitive mindset to a collaborative one that prioritises accurate and responsible information dissemination,” he remarked.

Ms Selva echoed these views, emphasising the need to adapt to a transformed media support environment characterised by reduced funding and evolving operational dynamics. 

She outlined plans to centralise regional operations by establishing the Nairobi office as a key hub for Internews’s media support initiatives.

“Our aim is to make Nairobi a dynamic centre that can adapt to the evolving media landscape while remaining responsive to local needs and funding opportunities,” Selva said.

She also announced plans to engage with other media stakeholders to strengthen collaborations and gain deeper insights into Kenya’s media landscape. 

Ms Selva reaffirmed Internews’s commitment to partnering with the MCK on critical issues, including media sustainability, regulation, and information integrity.

She was accompanied by Ms Fatuma Sanbur, Regional Manager for Africa and Mr Abraham Marita, Project Director Internews.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Many Kenyans turn to plastic surgery to reclaim their lives – Expert

Social media has played a key role in normalizing discussions around plastic surgery, with platforms like Instagram showcasing transformative journeys.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Water Revenue Hits Record Sh11.7bn Under Sakaja

Sakaja said the revenue growth marks a significant turnaround from the Sh8 billion annual collections that had stagnated for years before he took office.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met Department Issues Cold Weather Alert, Scattered Rains

Rainfall is expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Coastal Region and parts of the Northeastern and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly Clears First Hurdle in Bid to Amend Constitution, secure NG-CDF

The proposed amendment seeks to formally entrench three critical public development funds in the Constitution

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House team supports bill seeking to ban protests near Parliament, State House

The Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to outlaw protests within a 100-meter radius of protected areas as defined by the Protected Areas Act.

18 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Two Baringo men jailed for life in a defilement case

The heinous acts, which took place in February 2025, left the young victim with severe physical injuries and long-term psychological trauma.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI boss Amin to appear in court Thursday to explain whereabouts of blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia

Justice Chacha Mwita said that the court's order which directed that the activist be produced alive or dead has not been complied with.

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kigali to host 4th World Kiswahili Day celebrations

"This year’s celebration aims to reaffirm Kiswahili's pivotal role in fostering regional integration, cultural identity, and socio-economic development across the continent," read a joint...

19 hours ago