MCK Urges Collaboration to Strengthen Media Sustainability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged media organisations to foster greater collaboration and develop robust structures to ensure sustainability in the rapidly changing media landscape.

MCK Chief Executive David Omwoyo highlighted that a combination of factors, including the erosion of press freedom, financial instability of media outlets, and the impact of digital migration, has significantly weakened Kenya’s media ecosystem. He pointed out that Big Tech companies have exacerbated these challenges by failing to compensate original content creators.

“Kenyan media must collaborate to enhance election coverage and tackle misinformation. This goes beyond joint efforts on high-profile activities such as presidential debates and election result tallying,” Omwoyo said during a consultative meeting with Meera Selva, Chief Executive of Internews Europe.

Omwoyo stressed the importance of joint training programmes on information integrity and media literacy, alongside coordinated fact-checking mechanisms to identify and counter false information. He noted that leveraging technology could enable newsrooms to verify and cross-check data more effectively.

“Media organisations should pursue initiatives to bolster journalism and foster a healthy information ecosystem. This includes addressing threats from disinformation and artificial intelligence, while exploring innovative and sustainable funding models,” he added.

Omwoyo also called for stronger collaboration with civil society organisations on media safety and advocacy, noting that the media sector has not been sufficiently strategic in this regard. “The key is moving from a competitive mindset to a collaborative one that prioritises accurate and responsible information dissemination,” he remarked.

Ms Selva echoed these views, emphasising the need to adapt to a transformed media support environment characterised by reduced funding and evolving operational dynamics.

She outlined plans to centralise regional operations by establishing the Nairobi office as a key hub for Internews’s media support initiatives.

“Our aim is to make Nairobi a dynamic centre that can adapt to the evolving media landscape while remaining responsive to local needs and funding opportunities,” Selva said.

She also announced plans to engage with other media stakeholders to strengthen collaborations and gain deeper insights into Kenya’s media landscape.

Ms Selva reaffirmed Internews’s commitment to partnering with the MCK on critical issues, including media sustainability, regulation, and information integrity.

She was accompanied by Ms Fatuma Sanbur, Regional Manager for Africa and Mr Abraham Marita, Project Director Internews.