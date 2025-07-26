Mbadi replaced as nominated MP in IEBC party list shake-up

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has been formally replaced as a nominated Member of Parliament in a move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reallocate special seats across Parliament and County Assemblies.

Mbadi, who was nominated to Parliament by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in 2022, was roped into government as part of the broad-based administration formed after a political truce between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

His position has now been filled by Harold Kimuge Kipchumba under the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category, according to a special Kenya Gazette notice published on July 24, 2025.

The IEBC defended the move, stating it was acting within its constitutional mandate and in accordance with Article 90 of the Constitution and Section 37(1) of the Elections Act.

“These adjustments are not political punishments but statutory corrections that ensure fairness and inclusivity, especially for special interest groups,” said IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon. “We reallocated the seats strictly based on the priority of names submitted by parties in 2022.”

The Commission also announced the replacement of nine other nominated members across County Assemblies following resignations and deaths.

Among them were changes in Murang’a, Kiambu, Garissa, Kakamega, Taita Taveta, and Makueni counties.

In Garissa, UDA’s Abdi Gedi Adow was replaced by Dubat Abdikadir Adan under the youth category, while in Kakamega, ODM’s Phaustine Werimo and Godliver Omondi were dropped for Lucy Kendi Khayadi and Linet Wanga Imbayi, respectively.

IEBC Chair Ethekon dismissed concerns by some affected parties and individuals threatening legal action, saying:

“IEBC cannot and will not be intimidated. We are discharging our duty to uphold the law and respect the decisions of competent dispute resolution bodies.”

The Commission insisted the updates followed legal reviews and were necessitated by either vacancies arising from death or resignation, or by the need to correct party list priorities.