Masengeli claims ‘everything normal in Nairobi’ as police block roads, businesses shut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli says “everything is normal in Nairobi” even as police blocked roads and businesses were shut.

Motorists were barred from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) but Masengeli claimed that movement into the city remained open and unrestricted.

“Everyone is getting to work without any issues. No one is being turned away,” he said. “We are urging everyone to ensure their protests remain peaceful.”

Addressing the press on Monday, Masengeli called on Kenyans to respect the rule of law and conduct any demonstrations in a peaceful and orderly manner.

His remarks came amid widespread traffic disruptions across the capital, as police mounted numerous roadblocks along major entry routes into the city.

Motorists, including those in public service vehicles, encountered delays and lengthy security checks, leaving commuters stranded during the morning rush hour.

Roadblocks were set up along key thoroughfares including Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Thika Road, Kiambu Road, Jogoo Road, Uhuru Highway, Valley Road, and other feeder routes leading into the CBD.

A large number of businesses in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas remained closed amid fears of looting and violence associated with the planned Saba Saba protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

The closures extended beyond the capital, with reports of business shutdowns in Nyeri, Limuru, and Nakuru as residents stayed away from town centres in anticipation of possible disruptions.

A heavy police presence was witnessed across Mombasa with many businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) remaining shut, with visibly heightened security around key areas.

Anti-riot police officers were seen at the Central Police Station before being deployed to various parts of the town, especially locations identified as potential hotspots.

Businesses in Kisumu however opened up as normal as the country marks 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day.

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

The protests coincide with the first anniversary of June 25, 2025, demonstrations, during which hundreds of businesses were looted and several properties destroyed.

Security has been intensified across major towns, including Nairobi, with visible deployment of police and other security agencies.