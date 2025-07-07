Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli claims ‘everything normal in Nairobi’ as police block roads, businesses shut

Motorists were barred from accessing the CBD but Masengeli claimed that movement into the city remained open and unrestricted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli says “everything is normal in Nairobi” even as police blocked roads and businesses were shut.

Motorists were barred from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) but Masengeli claimed that movement into the city remained open and unrestricted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Everyone is getting to work without any issues. No one is being turned away,” he said. “We are urging everyone to ensure their protests remain peaceful.”

Addressing the press on Monday, Masengeli called on Kenyans to respect the rule of law and conduct any demonstrations in a peaceful and orderly manner.

His remarks came amid widespread traffic disruptions across the capital, as police mounted numerous roadblocks along major entry routes into the city.

Motorists, including those in public service vehicles, encountered delays and lengthy security checks, leaving commuters stranded during the morning rush hour.

Roadblocks were set up along key thoroughfares including Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Thika Road, Kiambu Road, Jogoo Road, Uhuru Highway, Valley Road, and other feeder routes leading into the CBD.

A large number of businesses in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas remained closed amid fears of looting and violence associated with the planned Saba Saba protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

The closures extended beyond the capital, with reports of business shutdowns in Nyeri, Limuru, and Nakuru as residents stayed away from town centres in anticipation of possible disruptions.

A heavy police presence was witnessed across Mombasa with many businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) remaining shut, with visibly heightened security around key areas.

Anti-riot police officers were seen at the Central Police Station before being deployed to various parts of the town, especially locations identified as potential hotspots.

Businesses in Kisumu however opened up as normal as the country marks 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day.

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

The protests coincide with the first anniversary of June 25, 2025, demonstrations, during which hundreds of businesses were looted and several properties destroyed.

Security has been intensified across major towns, including Nairobi, with visible deployment of police and other security agencies.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Upcountry PSVs Blocked from Entering Nairobi CBD

Major roads leading into the CBD, including Haile Selassie Avenue, Moi Avenue, and Kenyatta Avenue, have seen restricted access since early morning.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses shut in Nairobi, Nyeri, Limuru amid fears of unrest

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS warns public against unlawful conduct during Saba Saba protests

NPS advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu remains peaceful as the country marks Saba Saba Day

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy police presence in Mombasa ahead of Saba Saba protests

The key road leading to State House, Mombasa has been barricaded.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How can a chapel meant to host 300 people cost Sh1 billion? Ruto

The President explained that the chapel is meant to benefit more than 300 families working and living at State House

5 hours ago

Top stories

Raila Rallies Kenyans to Mark Saba Saba at Kamukunji as Government Urges Calm

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, said he will personally attend the Kamukunji event to honour those who lost their lives during the first Saba...

21 hours ago