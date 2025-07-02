Many Kenyans turn to plastic surgery to reclaim their lives – Expert

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – A health expert now says Kenyans are no longer seeking plastic surgery solely for aesthetics but to reclaim their lives.

According to Dr. Martin Ajujo, lead plastic surgeon at AJ Plastic Surgery, many people prioritize reconstructive work.

Dr Ajujo indicated that this includes “repairing cleft palates, burn and accident scars, or post-mastectomy reconstruction.”

He stated that social media has played a key role in normalizing discussions around plastic surgery, with platforms like Instagram showcasing transformative journeys.

“Kenya’s plastic surgery sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, shifting societal norms, and increasing affordability,” he stated.

The industry, he stated has grown by 22 per cent annually since 2020, fueled by rising disposable incomes, medical tourism, and digital exposure to global beauty standards according to a report by International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2024.

He revealed that the most requested requests include liposuction and body contouring (35 per cent), breast augmentation/reduction (28 per cent), facial rejuvenation (20 per cent) and reconstructive Surgery (17 per cent).

Dr Ajujo stated that AJ Plastic Surgery a Nairobi-based clinic, is revolutionizing patient care through innovative techniques and world-class expertise

Procedures at the clinic cost 30–50 per cent less than in Europe or North America with AI-driven recovery monitoring apps providing real-time post-op support.

AJ Plastic Surgery added that it integrates advanced technologies to ensure precision and safety.

Kenya ranks among Africa’s top five markets for plastic surgery, alongside South Africa and Nigeria according to a report by Africa Health Federation, 2024.

The report said the country’s medical visa programme attracts patients from neighboring nations, contributing to a Sh1.9 billion annual revenue.