Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Man kills wife and commits suicide in Kirinyaga

According to locals, the man, a boda boda rider, is alleged to have killed his wife—who operated a business in nearby Ngariama—before taking his own life.

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, July 20 – Residents of Gikumbo village in Karumandi, Gichugu Constituency, are mourning the tragic deaths of a couple in what is suspected to be a case of murder and suicide.

According to locals, the man, a boda boda rider, is alleged to have killed his wife—who operated a business in nearby Ngariama—before taking his own life.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The couple was reportedly returning home together on a motorcycle on the evening of July 18, 2025.

A village elder who visited the scene said the man’s body was found hanging near their home, while the woman’s lifeless body was discovered inside their house, lying on a bed.

Residents expressed shock at the incident and noted that this is not the first such tragedy in the area, raising concerns about rising domestic violence cases in the community.

Local authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sifuna says youth engagement in politics key to reshaping national policy formulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has called on Kenyan youth to actively engage in politics, warning...

20 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

‘Brewing the Future’: German-funded coffee project kicks off in Kirinyaga

The project dubbed "Brewing the Future: Coffee to Stay" is funded by German coffee buyer Tchibo in partnership with the Mount Kenya Sustainable Landscape...

June 21, 2025

BUDGET

Joint parliamentary mediation talks settle on Sh 415 Billion for counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Senators’ ambitious push to have counties allocated KSh 465 billion in the current financial year has fallen, after mediation...

June 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga top list of counties with ethnic bias in employment

This is according to a new Senate report that highlighted deep-rooted ethnic exclusion across 32 devolved units.

June 14, 2025

Headlines

NCIC vows action against Gachagua over 2007/8 post election violence remarks

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia expressed deep concern over Gachagua’s remarks, saying they dishonour the memory of the victims and ignore the pain endured by...

May 21, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto says handing over Housing units the most consequential day of his political career.

"This is one of the most consequential days in my political career. Today I can handover keys to citizen of our Nation, people who...

May 20, 2025

CHURCH & POLITICS

‘”Rigathi Gachagua is the most peaceful leader in Kenya,” ex-DP tells Kindiki and Murkomen over post-election violence.

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out to clarify his comments on post-election violence. Speaking during a Sunday...

May 18, 2025

Headlines

Cheruiyot accuses Sifuna of hypocrisy in Ruto-Raila Broadbased Pact

Speaking during a public meeting in Migori, Cheruiyot argued that Sifuna's criticism is disingenuous, especially given that ODM itself benefits from the arrangement.

May 17, 2025