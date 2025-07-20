Man kills wife and commits suicide in Kirinyaga

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, July 20 – Residents of Gikumbo village in Karumandi, Gichugu Constituency, are mourning the tragic deaths of a couple in what is suspected to be a case of murder and suicide.

According to locals, the man, a boda boda rider, is alleged to have killed his wife—who operated a business in nearby Ngariama—before taking his own life.

The couple was reportedly returning home together on a motorcycle on the evening of July 18, 2025.

A village elder who visited the scene said the man’s body was found hanging near their home, while the woman’s lifeless body was discovered inside their house, lying on a bed.

Residents expressed shock at the incident and noted that this is not the first such tragedy in the area, raising concerns about rising domestic violence cases in the community.

Local authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.