Malindi court allows DCI to exhume bodies in suspected starvation cult

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – A Malindi court has granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) permission to exhume bodies believed to be buried in shallow graves in the Binzaro area, Makongeni Sub-location, on the outskirts of the town.

Resident Magistrate Irene Thamara issued the order directing the Chief Government Pathologist to carry out the exhumations for purposes of postmortem examinations, DNA testing, and toxicological analysis to determine the causes of death.

Prosecution Counsel Judy Gachuru told the court that investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation in what appears to be part of a broader pattern of radicalization and organized criminal activity.

Eleven suspects — Jairus Otieno Odere, Lilian Akinyi, Kahonzi Katana Karisa, Loice Zawadi, Safari Kenga Nzai, Karisa Gona Fondo, Gona Charo Kalama, Kahindi Kazungu Garama, Thomas Mukonwe, James Kahindi, and Sharleen Temba Anido — are under investigation for alleged involvement in organized crime, radicalization, facilitation of terrorism, and murder.

According to a sworn affidavit filed by the DCI, preliminary investigations suggest that the victims may have been starved and suffocated as a result of adopting and promoting extreme religious ideologies.

Unaccounted for children

The affidavit further notes that survivors rescued from the area were unable to account for the whereabouts of several children, prompting suspicions of foul play.

“Our preliminary inquiries have so far established the existence of several suspected shallow graves where bodies were concealed,” read part of the affidavit by a DCI investigator.

The court was told that brief interviews conducted with rescued individuals revealed they could not reasonably explain the disappearance of the children.

The DCI requested the court to authorize forensic investigations on the exhumed bodies, including autopsies, DNA profiling, and toxicological tests to establish the cause and manner of death.

Justice Thamara also directed the Officer Commanding Malindi Police Division and the Officer Commanding Lango Baya Police Station to provide adequate security during the exhumation process.

In addition, the Public Health Officer for Malindi was instructed to oversee health and safety measures during the exhumation and ensure the bodies are preserved and stored at Malindi Sub-County Hospital for forensic analysis.