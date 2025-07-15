Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Malala is currently serving as the Deputy Party Leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), a new political outfit led by Gachagua.

Kenya

Malala loses UDA case, ordered to pay Sh150K in legal costs

Cleophas Malala has been ordered to pay UDA Sh150,000 in legal costs after losing a court battle over his ouster as Secretary-General.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 15 – Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala has been hit with another setback after a tribunal ordered him to pay Sh150,000 to the ruling party as legal costs.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) made the decision on Tuesday, following a court battle in which Malala had challenged his removal from office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a certificate signed by Deputy Registrar Lydiah Mbacho, the tribunal confirmed that UDA had rightfully claimed the amount after winning the case.

“I do hereby certify that the 2nd Respondent’s Party and Party Bill of Costs dated 28th August 2024,” ruled Mbacho.

Malala went to court after he was kicked out of the powerful Secretary-General position in August 2024.

He was replaced by Hassan Omar, who was named acting Secretary-General in a move backed by UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire.

Malala accused Mbarire of unfairly pushing him out and claimed his removal was political.

He said he was punished for questioning the party’s leadership and for trying to hold President William Ruto accountable to promises made during the 2022 campaigns.

He also made claims that Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah were behind the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The High Court in January 2025 however dismissed his petition and upheld his removal.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye said the decision to appoint Hassan Omar was valid and ruled that Malala was no longer Secretary-General.

Malala is currently serving as the Deputy Party Leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), a new political outfit led by Gachagua.

The party is positioning itself as a key challenger to President Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh67mn fraudulently paid allowances from Treasury official

The court ordered Kiptis to refund Sh67.7 million, including Sh2.4 million forfeited from her Equity Bank account and Sh6.3 million from her KCB Bank...

9 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Audit reveals public schools underfunded by Sh117 from July 2020 to June 2024

The audit, sanctioned by the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), covered the financial years 2020/2021 to 2023/2024.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

12-nation league welcomes Ethekon-led IEBC urging electoral impartiality

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from twelve countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —emphasized the crucial role of the IEBC in safeguarding...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out long-acting injectable HIV PrEP Lenacapavir by Jan 2026

He indicated that “this biomedical breakthrough marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s fight against HIV."

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

16 police stations targeted in ‘anarchist’ attacks during protests: Murkomen

Murkomen expressed grave concern over what he termed as “anarchist” attacks that included the theft of firearms, destruction of police property, and disruption of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 1,500 face terrorism and malicious damage charges arising from protests

Murkomen described recent unrest as “raw and unprecedented terror” unleashed by what he termed “marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists.”

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki, CS Murkomen seek clarity from LSK over complaint to remove them from roll of advocates

The two indicated that they learnt about the complaint through social media and are yet to get a formal complaint.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court awards Senate Clerk Sh10mn in defamation case against Orwoba

Ngotho found that Orwoba’s posts, which accused Nyegenye of sexual harassment, were made with ill intent and designed to damage his personal and professional...

5 hours ago