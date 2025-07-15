Malala loses UDA case, ordered to pay Sh150K in legal costs

NAIROBI, Kenya July 15 – Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala has been hit with another setback after a tribunal ordered him to pay Sh150,000 to the ruling party as legal costs.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) made the decision on Tuesday, following a court battle in which Malala had challenged his removal from office.

In a certificate signed by Deputy Registrar Lydiah Mbacho, the tribunal confirmed that UDA had rightfully claimed the amount after winning the case.

“I do hereby certify that the 2nd Respondent’s Party and Party Bill of Costs dated 28th August 2024,” ruled Mbacho.

Malala went to court after he was kicked out of the powerful Secretary-General position in August 2024.

He was replaced by Hassan Omar, who was named acting Secretary-General in a move backed by UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire.

Malala accused Mbarire of unfairly pushing him out and claimed his removal was political.

He said he was punished for questioning the party’s leadership and for trying to hold President William Ruto accountable to promises made during the 2022 campaigns.

He also made claims that Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah were behind the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The High Court in January 2025 however dismissed his petition and upheld his removal.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye said the decision to appoint Hassan Omar was valid and ruled that Malala was no longer Secretary-General.

Malala is currently serving as the Deputy Party Leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), a new political outfit led by Gachagua.

The party is positioning itself as a key challenger to President Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.