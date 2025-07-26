Maina Muiruri Reappointed as Chair of Media Council of Kenya, Ending Two-Year Board Stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 – ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has reappointed veteran journalist Maina Muiruri as Chairperson of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), alongside three board members, ending a two-year stalemate at the institution that had operated without a functional board.

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated Friday, July 25, 2025, Kabogo announced the reappointment of Muiruri, Tabitha Mutemi, Tim Wanyonyi, and Susan Karago to serve a second and final three-year term on the MCK board.

In a separate Gazette notice, the CS also declared four additional board vacancies, which will be filled through a competitive process overseen by a selection panel to be appointed within the next seven days.

The impasse at the MCK began in October 2022 when the term of the previous board expired. Then-ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo declined to reappoint the four eligible members, instead opting to declare all eight positions vacant, contrary to provisions of the Media Council Act, which requires the CS to reappoint at least four members and fill the remaining positions competitively.

Owalo’s attempt to fill all eight posts stalled after former Attorney General Justin Muturi advised against the process due to conflicts of interest, pointing out that some of the applicants were also chairpersons of organisations involved in the recruitment. The selection was subsequently halted by a court case that dragged on for over two years before being terminated two months ago, clearing the way for a fresh process.

Kabogo, said to have been keen on resolving the deadlock, opted to reappoint the four former board members who met the criteria for a second term.

Muiruri and his previous board steered the MCK through the turbulent COVID-19 period, during which Kenya’s media industry faced severe financial pressure. Under their leadership, the Council rolled out a relief package targeting community and rural-based radio stations, distributing both cash and in-kind support funded by the government.

During his tenure, the Council expanded its regional presence by opening offices in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru, and Eldoret, and initiated efforts to establish press clubs in major towns across the country.

Maina Muiruri holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Nairobi. He rose through the ranks at the Standard Group as a writer and editor, later becoming the founding Managing Editor of People Daily, Kenya’s first free-distribution newspaper.