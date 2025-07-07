Connect with us

Madaraka Express Resumes After Sudden Suspension Amid Saba Saba Security

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Kenya Railways has resumed operations of the Madaraka Express passenger service between Mombasa and Nairobi after a sudden suspension on Sunday night triggered public outcry and widespread speculation.

In a statement issued early Monday morning, the railway operator attributed the disruption to a “technical hitch” and said the issue had since been resolved.

“A mechanism has been put in place to transport all affected passengers, including those who missed the earlier train. Passengers are advised to report to the Mombasa Terminus by 8:00 a.m. on July 7. Tickets dated July 6 remain valid for boarding and travel,” read the statement.

However, the timing of the cancellation sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans accusing authorities of deliberately grounding the train to prevent a large number of youth—some of whom were returning from the Summerfest concert in Mombasa—from participating in the Saba Saba protests planned for Monday.

Social media was awash with videos of youthful passengers singing anti-government chants such as “Ruto Wantam” while en route to the coast. The footage, which went viral, led to claims that the train service may have been intentionally halted to restrict movement and reduce crowds in Nairobi during the planned demonstrations.

Nairobi Locked Down

Even as the government insisted that July 7 would be a normal working day, Nairobi resembled a ghost town Monday morning. Heavily armed anti-riot police sealed off all major roads leading into the Central Business District (CBD) and State House, where sections were barricaded with razor wire from as early as 2:00 a.m.

Roadblocks were mounted at key junctions including:

  • Ngong Road at City Mortuary
  • Valley Road at DOD
  • State House Road at Integrity Centre and Arboretum
  • Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout
  • Mombasa Road at General Motors
  • Thika Road at Roysambu Roundabout and GSU Headquarters
  • Waiyaki Way at Kangemi Flyover
  • Outer Ring Road towards Buruburu

The police allowed only government and emergency vehicles to proceed, leaving thousands of workers and commuters stranded. Public transport was scarce, and businesses in the CBD remained shut, with many storefronts barricaded using metal grills over the weekend for fear of looting.

“I work in a restaurant in town and must report to work, but there are no matatus. I’ve walked from Imara Daima,” said a woman who identified herself as Faith, walking with a group of other pedestrians heading towards the city centre.

Saba Saba Tension and History

The heightened security follows calls by opposition leader Raila Odinga for Kenyans to gather at Kamukunji Grounds to commemorate Saba Saba Day, marking 35 years since the historic July 7, 1990 protests for multiparty democracy under President Daniel arap Moi’s regime.

“We have not achieved what Saba Saba intended. Human rights violations and police brutality are still rampant, and the economy is in distress,” said Odinga in a press briefing on Sunday. He confirmed he would personally attend the Kamukunji event “to remember those who were killed in the struggle for democracy.”

While the 1990 protests were violently suppressed, they catalysed constitutional reforms that eventually ended Kenya’s one-party rule. This year, the anniversary comes amid rising public dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration, fuelled by economic hardship, police crackdowns, and controversial legislation.

Government Warns Civil Servants

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku warned civil servants against skipping work, noting that Saba Saba is not a public holiday.

“All public servants are expected to report to their duty stations. I will personally conduct spot checks, and absenteeism will attract disciplinary action,” said Ruku.

Learning Institutions Close

Out of precaution, several schools across Nairobi and other major towns directed students to stay at home and resume classes on Tuesday. Universities and colleges also advised students to avoid unnecessary travel or congregation.

