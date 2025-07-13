Lt Gen Ketter visits KDF troops in Somalia and Lamu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Commander of the Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter, has visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Lt Gen Ketter also visited troops assigned to Operation Amani Boni (OAB) in Lamu County in a tour aimed at reinforcing troop morale and assessing the progress of ongoing operations.

During his visit to AUSSOM troops, Lt Gen Ketter, recently appointed to the position by President William Ruto, was accompanied by the Commander of AUSSOM Sector II, Brigadier Edward Banda, the Chief of Operations at Kenya Army Headquarters Brigadier Charles Oduor, and other senior officers. The Commander visited troops stationed in Dhobley, Afmadhow, and Kismayo.

In his address, Lt Gen Ketter commended the soldiers for their dedication and sacrifice, especially during the initial phase of AUSSOM, following its transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

He assured the troops that his leadership philosophy is “soldier-centric,” emphasizing constant vigilance, discipline, and mission readiness. He added that this philosophy extends beyond the battlefield to include moral integrity, accountability, and professionalism.

“Soldiers are guardians not just of national security, but of the values they represent. Self-leadership and a deep sense of duty are central to this approach. The country has entrusted us with the security of our motherland,” said Lt Gen Ketter.

“Let us execute our duties professionally. As your commanders, it is our responsibility to address challenges affecting our operations because leadership must provide solutions.”

Stabilizing Somalia

Brigadier Banda thanked the Army Commander for prioritizing a visit to troops deployed under AUSSOM operations.

“We look forward to your leadership and guidance, which will be pivotal to the successful achievement of our missions and the greater realization of AUSSOM’s mandate and objectives,” he said.

AUSSOM officially began operations on July 1, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude in December 2029.

Its core mandate is to support the Federal Government of Somalia in degrading Al-Shabaab and affiliated terror groups, facilitating stabilization, enabling state-building efforts, and ultimately transitioning security responsibilities to Somali forces.

During his visit to troops under Operation Amani Boni (OAB), Lt Gen Ketter was received at the Multi-Agency Headquarters by Base Commander Brigadier Lazarus Wafula and OAB Deputy Commander Colonel Christopher Boit.

In his address, he emphasized the critical role that OAB plays in enhancing national security and supporting development initiatives along the LAPSSET Corridor.

The Army Commander praised the troops for their discipline, resilience, and unwavering dedication to securing the region against extremist threats.

A key message throughout his visit focused on the modernization of the Kenya Army, with a strong emphasis on enhanced training, improved welfare, and upgraded equipment.

Lt Gen Ketter reiterated the importance of sustained investments in modern equipment, tactical mobility, and advanced training to maintain a combat-ready and adaptive force.

He stressed that these modernization efforts would be aligned with the evolving nature of asymmetric threats, especially in challenging terrains such as the Boni Enclave.

He also held meetings with senior field officers, receiving operational briefs and discussing enhanced cooperation between Kenya Army units and the Kenya Navy Maritime Component operating from Manda Bay.

The Commander underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, praising the synergy demonstrated by the various forces deployed under OAB, and highlighting its value in strengthening operational effectiveness.