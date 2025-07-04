Connect with us

Blogger Albert Ojwang was murdered in police custody in June 2025 after arrest over a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

NATIONAL NEWS

Legislators call for justice as Ojwang is laid to rest

The legislators said they will demand justice for Ojwang while within the Broad Based government.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Politicians allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Friday announced that the death of blogger Albert Ojwang will not push them out of the government.

Speaking at Ojwang’s funeral in Kabondo Kasipul, the legislators said they will demand justice for Ojwang while within the Broad Based government.

Member of Parliament for Suba North Constituency Millie Odhiambo says nobody should lecture the party on which side of the ground they should call for justice.

Odhiambo says whether inside the government or outside, they will ask for justice.

“Let nobody come here and lecture us why we are in a broad based government after this death,” she said.

She says as the Luo nation, a lot has happened while pushing for good governance and will not entertain any advice from different quarters.

The burial ceremony went on smoothly without any ugly scenes witnessed as police officers kept off.

Homa Bay County Woman Representative Osogo Bensuda called on the government to offer countrywide counselling to police officers in the wake of killings and abductions.

“Our officers need emotional and psychological counselling to enable them to offer professional services to Kenyans,” she said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, rekindled the push to have the Deputy Inspector of Police David Lagat to be arrested and arraigned in court over the death of the blogger.

Owino says no officer who was linked to the killing should be left to continue discharging its duties.

“DIG Lagat must be arrested and charged with murder,” said the MP.

However, Lagat was left off the hook after intense investigations found nothing linking him to the killings.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who was the top most politician attending the burial widely boycotted by key politicians tored into the United Opposition forays in western Kenya region.

Wanga told the opposition leaders to stop mentioning the name of OD party leader Raila Odinga during their rallies.

“Everywhere they are mentioning the name of Raila, can’t they say something else valuable to Kenyans,” she said.

The Governor accused the team of hijacking the course of Gen Zs for their own selfish interests.

