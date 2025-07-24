Legal leverage for vulnerable nations as ICJ orders fossil fuel emitters to curb or pay

KISII, Kenya, Jul 24 — The UN’s top court delivered a landmark advisory opinion on Wednesday declaring that countries responsible for climate change can be held legally accountable for their greenhouse gas emissions — and may be required to pay compensation to vulnerable nations.

In a historic ruling presented at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stated that countries must take “appropriate action” to protect the climate system from harm caused by fossil fuel emissions.

The court warned that failure to act could result in states being held liable for climate-related damages.

Presenting the 133-page opinion, ICJ President Iwasawa Yuji emphasized on financial responsibility for climate injustices.

“In the event that restitution proves materially impossible, responsible states have an obligation to compensate.”

Leverage for the climate-vulnerable

The advisory opinion, grounded in binding international law, significantly reshapes the global legal framework surrounding climate action.

It introduces new legal leverage for governments, corporations, investors, and climate-vulnerable communities.

“Because of the seriousness of the far-reaching threat posed by climate change, with consequences affecting ecosystems and people, the standard of due diligence to [be] applied in preparing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) [is] stringent,” President Yuji added.

The court advised that states are obliged to exercise due diligence and ensure their NDCs — climate action plans under the Paris Agreement — are aligned with their legal responsibilities.

The ruling clarifies that international law demands more than voluntary commitments, placing obligations on historical emitters to both reduce emissions and provide compensation to affected communities.

It reaffirms the primacy of climate science and offers legal clarity to help reinvigorate global climate negotiations.

Crucially, the ICJ held that states are also liable for private sector emissions, meaning governments must regulate corporate activities that contribute to climate change and its impacts.

The decision drew praise from the government of Vanuatu, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations.

‘Siding with the majority’

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s Minister for Climate Change Adaptation and Environment, welcomed the ICJ’s verdict lauding the court for siding with the majority.

“The court sided with the majority and confirmed that international legal obligations include the duty to cooperate, uphold human rights, prevent transboundary and marine environmental harm, and act with due diligence.”

He added that states — whether or not they are parties to the UNFCCC, Kyoto Protocol, or Paris Agreement — remain bound by customary international law.

The ruling arrives at a time when fossil fuel expansion continues, climate finance falters, and ambition remains low among key emitters, including the United States — which previously withdrew from the Paris Agreement.

The Global South continues to bear the brunt of a crisis it did not create with families losing homes, entire cultures face extinction, and lives destroyed by man-made climate disasters.

The legal battle began in 2019 when a group of law students from Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation, initiated the case.

Following years of international advocacy, the UN General Assembly in 2023 formally requested the ICJ’s advisory opinion — a move that may mark a turning point in global climate accountability.