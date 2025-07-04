Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kyiv hit by barrage of drone strikes as Putin rejects Trump’s truce bid

Moscow says war will continue for as long as it is necessary to reach its objectives.

Published

A pall of acrid smoke hung over Kyiv on Friday morning following a night of intensive Russian strikes that hit almost every district of the Ukrainian capital, injuring 23 people, officials say.

The hours of darkness were punctuated by the staccato of air defence guns, buzz of drones and large explosions. Ukraine said Russia fired a record 550 drones and 11 missiles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The strikes came hours after a call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Trump said he was “disappointed” that Putin was not ready to end the war against Ukraine.

Moscow says war will continue for as long as it is necessary to reach its objectives.

Russia’s overnight air strikes broke another record, Ukraine’s air force said, with 72 of the 550 dronespenetrating air defences – up from a previous record of 537 launched last Saturday night.

Air raid alerts sounded for more than eight hours asseveral waves of attacks struck Kyiv, the “main target of the strikes”, the air force said on the messaging app Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned one of the most “demonstratively significant and cynical” attacks of the war, describing a “harsh, sleepless night”.

Noting that it came directly after Putin’s call with Trump, Zelensky added in a post on Telegram: “Russia once again demonstrates that it does not intend to end the war”.

He called on international allies – particularly the US – to increase pressure on Moscow and impose greater sanctions.

Footage shared on social media by Ukraine’s state emergency service showed firefighters battling to extinguish fires in Kyiv after Russia’s large-scale overnight attack.

According to Ukrainian authorities, railway infrastructure was damaged and schools, buildings and cars set ablaze across the capital.

Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, said the Polish consulate had also been damaged.

The Russian strikes also hit the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv.

Russia’s defence ministry said the “massive strike” had been launched in response to the “terrorist acts of the Kyiv regime”.

The acting governor of Russia’s southern Rostov region said a woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a village not far from the border on Friday night.

Friday’s attacks were the latest in a string of major Russian air strikes on Ukraine that have intensified in recent weeks as ceasefire talks have largely stalled.

War in Ukraine has been raging for more than three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Following his conversation with Putin on Thursday, Trump said that “no progress” to end the fighting had been made.

“I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don’t think he’s there, and I’m very disappointed,” Trump said.

“I’m just saying I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad.”

The Kremlin reiterated that it would continue to seek to remove “the root causes of the war in Ukraine”. Putin has sought to return Ukraine to Russia’s sphere of influence and said last week that “the whole of Ukraine is ours”.

Responding to Trump’s comments on Friday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the BBC that as long as it was not possible to secure Russia’s aims through political-diplomatic means, “we are continuing our Special Military Operation” – Russia’s preferred name for the invasion.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky said that he hoped to speak to Trump about the supply of US weapons after a decision in Washington to halt some shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine, including those used for air defences.

Kyiv has warned that the move would impede its ability to defend Ukraine against escalating airstrikes and Russian advances on the frontlines.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said “we’re giving weapons” and “we haven’t” completely paused the flow of weapons. He blamed former President Joe Biden for “emptying out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves”.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kremlin calls Trump ’emotional’ after US president says Putin is ‘crazy’

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said the comments were "connected to an emotional overload of everyone involved".

May 27, 2025

World

(WATCH) Russia and Ukraine complete record prisoner swap with 1,000 detainees released by both sides

The exchange is the first major breakthrough following talks held in Istanbul and is part of a phased operation expected to total 2,000 returned...

May 26, 2025

World

Trump calls Putin ‘crazy’ after largest Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said Washington's "silence" over recent Russian attacks was encouraging Putin, urging "strong pressure" - including tougher sanctions - on...

May 26, 2025

World

Russian strikes kill 12 across Ukraine, officials say

Three children were killed in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, and a man in his 70s was killed in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the...

May 25, 2025

World

Xi, Putin Hold High-Level Talks In Moscow

The two leaders held both small-group and large-format discussions, covering a broad agenda focused on strategic cooperation, historical legacy, and global governance. They later...

May 9, 2025

World

Trump questions Putin’s desire for peace after meeting Zelensky at the Vatican

Earlier in the day Trump and Zelensky were seen in deep discussion in St Peter's Basilica shortly before the funeral began.

April 27, 2025

World

Ukraine reports many Russian drone attacks after truce ends

Russia's military has not commented on the reported attacks. The truce declared by President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight Sunday Moscow time (21:00 GMT)....

April 21, 2025

World

US to hold talks on Ukraine with Europeans

Thursday's meetings are significant for their happening if nothing else. Witkoff and Rubio will see French President Emmanuel Macron and his team.

April 17, 2025