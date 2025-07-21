KWS rolls out ranger training to forge future conservation leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched two key ranger training programs aimed at enhancing leadership, enforcement, and conservation capabilities across the Service.

Presiding over the opening ceremony at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, KWS Director General Erustus Kanga urged the 270 officers embarking on the rigorous courses to view the training not as a routine promotion, but as a solemn call to service.

“Kenya’s wildlife is not just a source of pride — it is the lifeblood of our ecological security and cultural identity,” said Kanga, warning of threats from human encroachment, habitat loss, climate change, and transnational poaching networks.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga/KWS

KWS said one component of the training — the NCO Promotion Course 1/2025 — will run from July 17 to October 10 and involve 176 participants.

The Junior Officers’ Course 1/2025, which began on July 4, will run until December 19 and will involve 103 participants.

The two programs will focus on enhancing command and leadership, tactical field operations, environmental law enforcement, climate-aware conservation strategies, and physical endurance.

The courses, KWS said, will to translate classroom instruction into real-world field readiness.

“These are not merely training programs or promotions. They are crucibles of transformation where Kenya’s next generation of conservation leaders is forged,” Kanga said.

As the country continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, increased human-wildlife conflict, and sophisticated poaching syndicates, KWS is ramping up investment in personnel development.