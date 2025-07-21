Kuria lashes out at Ichung’wah for Pastor Dorcas smear

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – Former President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has spoken out on the growing political feud between the Head of State’s allies and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, urging leaders to keep families out of their battles.

Kuria in a tweet on Monday criticized National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for targeting Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, in recent remarks.

“When Rigathi Gachagua said that President Ruto asked him not to tag along his spouse to the National Prayer Breakfast because Mama Rachael was not there, I called him out on national TV for pettiness. By the same vein, Kimani Ichung’wah is grossly out of order for dragging Pastor Dorcas Rigathi into the mud only because of her husband,” Kuria wrote.

“Since the next phase of this war will be vicious and bloody, let us have our version of the Geneva Convention. KEEP FAMILIES OUT OF POLITICS!”

Kuria’s statement follows Ichung’wah’s controversial comments made on Sunday, July 20, 2025, where he alleged that Pastor Dorcas was involved in an extramarital affair with a bishop.

“Huyu amekaliwa na bibi. Mwanaume amekaliwa na bibi ataambia nini wanaume wenzake?” Ichung’wah said during a rally, implying that Gachagua was a “weak man controlled by his wife.”

(Loosely translated: “This man is controlled by his wife. What advice can such a man give to other men?”) Ichung’wah said during the rally.

The remarks sparked public backlash, with a section of Kenyans condemning the Majority Leader’s attack as “deeply personal and inappropriate.”

The controversy comes after Gachagua, in a church service on June 15, 2025, alleged that President Ruto previously barred him from attending state functions with his wife whenever First Lady Rachel Ruto was absent.

“We had taken our seats when someone from protocol came and said, ‘Since Mama Rachael is not attending, Pastor Dorcas must leave.’ I said, ‘This is too much. You’ve done this many times. No, she won’t leave. Tell the President to leave instead,’” Gachagua recounted.