KUCCPS places 310,502 students in universities, colleges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has placed 310,502 students into various universities and colleges, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced on Tuesday.

The placements include 194,372 students from the 2024 KCSE cohort who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above, representing 80 percent of the 244,563 qualified candidates.

The placement process, which followed a phased model, covered students from the 2024 cohort and prior years.

KUCCPS also accommodated students who opted for technical and health-related training institutions.

The CS highlighted that placement slots were sufficient to absorb every KCSE 2024 candidate, noting a total of 986,137 opportunities were available across degree and diploma programmes.

“We urge the remaining qualified students who did not apply to explore opportunities at the Open University of Kenya, teacher training colleges, or the ongoing KMTC September intake,” Ogamba said.

Other highlights from the placement include 25,034 students placed to KMTC programmes, including 6,750 with university-entry grades.

KUPPS also placed 11,636 students to teacher education programmes for primary and secondary education.

The government has continued to expand opportunities by launching new university colleges, TVETs, and KMTC campuses—including West Pokot KMTC and colleges in Northern Kenya—to match demand under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).