Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 11,636 students on teacher education programmes in TTCs

10,800 students have been placed in Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, while 836 will pursue Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education. The total capacity for both programmes was 13,823.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – A total of 11,636 students have secured placement into teacher education programmes through KUCCPS, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced on Tuesday.

Of these, 10,800 students have been placed in Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, while 836 will pursue Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education. The total capacity for both programmes was 13,823.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The surge in applications follows recent reforms by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, which revised the minimum entry requirements to teacher training colleges (TTCs), helping boost enrollment in the 33 primary TTCs across the country.

“This marks a milestone in expanding teacher education and strengthening the foundation of basic education,” said CS Ogamba.

The teacher education placements form part of the wider KUCCPS placement outcome where 310,502 students were placed across universities and colleges.

KUCCPS placed an additional 25,034 students in KMTC programmes, including 6,750 with university grades, and 194,372 KCSE 2024 candidates with C+ and above in various programmes.

The government has further opened new TTCs in Northern Kenya to improve access and regional equity in teacher training.

As the September 2025 intake approaches, Ogamba urged more qualified applicants to explore open opportunities in health, technical, and teacher education.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KMTC to admit 25,034 students including nearly 7,000 qualified for university

Education CS Julius Ogamba Tuesday said KMTC programmes attracted overwhelming demand, with 52,725 qualified students applying against a capacity of 34,048.

20 minutes ago

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 310,502 students in universities, colleges

The placements include 194,372 students from the 2024 KCSE cohort who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above, representing 80 percent...

34 minutes ago

EDUCATION

MoE releases Sh22bn capitation funding for basic education

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement released Tuesday night, said the funds have been allocated to various levels of basic education including...

May 21, 2025

World

KUCCPS Announces Limited KMTC Slots as Application deadline approaches

KUCCPS revealed that 26 KMTC programmes are currently open for application, including seven certificate courses and 19 diploma programmes, with vacancies limited across all...

April 18, 2025

EDUCATION

Ruto Urges Ogamba, Nyakang’o, and Governors to Revise Education Bursary Framework After Legal Setback

The President said the framework would help address concerns raised by the Office of the Controller of Budget, ensuring that every child has access...

April 4, 2025

EDUCATION

KUCCPS opens portal for placements to university, TVETS and TTCs

Candidates must visit the KUCCPS portal (https://t.co/6ssPlKURCd) and log in using their KCSE index number, examination year, and password.

March 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS opens portal for applications to teacher training colleges

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

March 7, 2025

EDUCATION

Govt Unveils Return-to-Work Plan for TUK Staff Amid Ongoing Dispute

"The key areas of discussion, including the return-to-work plan for university staff, increasing student enrollment, improving the organizational structure, and strengthening the overall university...

March 5, 2025