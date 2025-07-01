KUCCPS places 11,636 students on teacher education programmes in TTCs

NAIROBI, Kenya – A total of 11,636 students have secured placement into teacher education programmes through KUCCPS, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced on Tuesday.

Of these, 10,800 students have been placed in Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, while 836 will pursue Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education. The total capacity for both programmes was 13,823.

The surge in applications follows recent reforms by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, which revised the minimum entry requirements to teacher training colleges (TTCs), helping boost enrollment in the 33 primary TTCs across the country.

“This marks a milestone in expanding teacher education and strengthening the foundation of basic education,” said CS Ogamba.

The teacher education placements form part of the wider KUCCPS placement outcome where 310,502 students were placed across universities and colleges.

KUCCPS placed an additional 25,034 students in KMTC programmes, including 6,750 with university grades, and 194,372 KCSE 2024 candidates with C+ and above in various programmes.

The government has further opened new TTCs in Northern Kenya to improve access and regional equity in teacher training.

As the September 2025 intake approaches, Ogamba urged more qualified applicants to explore open opportunities in health, technical, and teacher education.