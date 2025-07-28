Connect with us

KUCCPS CEO Mercy Wahome/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS decries online identity theft amid surge in impersonating posts

The agency expressed concern over the rising cases of theft and misuse of its identity on online and social media platforms which it noted amounted to violations of the law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has issued a public notice warning members of the public against engaging with fraudulent social media pages impersonating the institution.

In particular, KUCCPS distanced itself from a Facebook page named “KUCCPS News,” which it says is falsely claiming to represent the official body.

The agency expressed concern over the rising cases of theft and misuse of its identity on online and social media platforms which it noted amounted to violations of the law.

It emphasized that any interaction with such pages is done at the user’s own risk and that KUCCPS bears no responsibility for misinformation spread through these unofficial channels.

“Anyone engaging with the Facebook page and similar social media platforms, or the persons operating them, does so at their own risk. KUCCPS does not take responsibility for any information posted on these platforms,” KUCCPS stated on Monday.

The agency further stressed that its name and acronym are integral components of its identity and intellectual property, warning that any unauthorized use amounts to a legal violation.

“The acronym KUCCPS is a core component of the identity and intellectual property of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service. Its unauthorized use is not only deceptive to the public but also constitutes a violation of the law,” the notice added.

KUCCPS advised anyone who may have fallen victim to these fraudulent platforms to report to the police and urged the public to only use its official communication channels.

“Anyone who may have fallen victim to users of online platforms impersonating KUCCPS is advised to report to the police.”

