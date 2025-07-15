Connect with us

Aviation

KQ announces phased return of grounded Dreamliners from July 22

Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka said the first of the grounded Dreamliners is scheduled to resume operations on July 22 marking a significant step in restoring the airline’s long-haul capacity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the phased return to service of three Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft grounded since late 2024 due to global supply chain constraints and engine availability issues.

In a statement released on Monday, Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka said the first of the grounded Dreamliners is scheduled to resume operations on July 22 marking a significant step in restoring the airline’s long-haul capacity.

“This is a significant milestone for our fleet and operations,” Kilavuka said.

“The return of the Dreamliner will not only alleviate the capacity constraints that had shrunk by 20 per cent due to the grounding, but also enhance our capacity back to 85 per cent, ensuring a smoother travel experience for our customers.”

The second aircraft is expected to return to service by September 25, with the third scheduled for December 19.

To further boost capacity, Kenya Airways also revealed plans to introduce three narrow-body aircraft, which will add 528 additional seats and expand belly cargo capacity by 239 per cent by the final quarter of 2025.

Kilavuka acknowledged the recent operational challenges faced by the airline, including flight delays, cancellations, and schedule disruptions, attributing many of these to delayed parts delivery which had kept planes grounded longer than expected.

“Despite the recent challenges, we are doing everything possible to ensure that these issues are resolved quickly for your convenience and comfort,” he said.

“Our commitment to your safety and well-being is unwavering.”

Kilavuka thanked KQ’s technical team and partners for their dedication in restoring the Dreamliners, and praised employees for their continued service “with genuine African warm hospitality.”

