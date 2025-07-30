Koskei orders sanctions for underperforming public servants under new manual

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 — Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has directed government ministries, departments, and agencies to enforce sanctions on underperforming public servants in a bid to foster efficiency.

Koskei, who doubles up as the Chief of Staff in the Presidency, issued the directive on Wednesday as he called for the immediate implementation of a new framework that seeks to enforce accountability.

He spoke during a session with Principal Secretaries as well as heads of legal, human resources, audit, procurement, and standing committees to operationalize the Matrix of Legal Consequences for Infractions, a structured framework outlining disciplinary actions for misconduct, poor performance, and non-compliance with lawful instructions.

“The message is clear and consistent. Administratively, the rules are known, and so are the consequences,” he said.

“Disregard of lawful instructions will attract formal reprimand or corrective action. Repeated failure to meet performance targets will trigger structured interventions or sanctions as appropriate,” Koskei stated.

He directed all ministries, departments, and agencies to cascade the framework internally, conduct officer briefings, obtain signed acknowledgements, and submit compliance reports within twenty-one days.

Koskei emphasized that the new framework mandates prompt corrective action and the administration of lawful consequences for infractions as part of broader efforts to optimize public service delivery and restore discipline within government offices.

The new directives come against the backdrop of broader government efforts to tighten oversight in the public sector.

On July 17, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku announced the development of a mandatory mobile application to monitor civil servants’ presence, punctuality, and productivity in real time.

The digital system, he said, will help curb lateness, absenteeism, and laxity, blamed for undermining service delivery.

Ruku emphasized that the move will enhance accountability, improving efficiency, and restoring public confidence in government services.