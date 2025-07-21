Koome promises fair and timely handling of poll disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — The Judiciary has affirmed its preparedness and commitment to its constitutional mandate of adjudicating electoral disputes fairly and efficiently.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the Judiciary Committee on Elections Operational Plan 2025 – 2028 on Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the Judiciary is ready to handle the 2027 Electoral Dispute Resolution (EDR) cycle with fairness, efficiency, independence, and integrity.

She said the Judiciary leadership will fully support the Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE) as it guides the Judiciary towards attainment of the goal of having an effective EDR process during the 2027 cycle.

The CJ urged stakeholders and Kenyans, to join hands with the Judiciary, to safeguard the country’s constitutional democracy to ensure a just, peaceful, and democratic country.

She explained that electoral justice is a shared responsibility, and it is only through sustained collaboration that there can be a peaceful electoral process that upholds the constitutional vision of free, fair, and transparent electoral process; and foster the consolidation of our democracy.

“I also call upon all our partners — the Law Society of Kenya, the IEBC, other electoral stakeholders, and our development partners — to continue walking this journey with us.”

CJ Koome commended the JCE’s resolve to confront systemic challenges — including the need for timely electoral law reform, continuous capacity building for judges and judicial officers, and foster stronger synergies with other stakeholders in the electoral process.

“Particularly commendable is the proactive approach towards public engagement, aimed at countering disinformation and building public trust in the Judiciary’s handling of electoral disputes.”

Clear roadmap

Reiterating the Judiciary’s commitment to strengthening the architecture of electoral justice in Kenya, the Chief Justice said the Judiciary Committee on Elections Operational Plan serves not only as a roadmap for preparations towards the 2027 General Elections but also as a blueprint for how the Judiciary will continue to defend the integrity of the electoral process, and foster public confidence in judicial adjudication of electoral disputes.

On the change of leadership from outgoing JCE chair, Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim to incoming chairperson Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu, the CJ noted that the moment marks both continuity and renewal in the Judiciary’s pivotal role in safeguarding Kenya’s democracy as it discharges its electoral disputes resolution mandate.

“It also marks the official commencement of the Judiciary’s preparations for the 2027 Electoral Dispute Resolution (EDR) cycle.”

Justice Ibrahim who also spoke at the function noted that the Operational Plan provides a clear roadmap to guide the Committee’s priorities and programmes as the Judiciary prepares for the next electoral cycle adding it seeks to guide the Committee’s work with clarity and purpose as it supports the Judiciary’s mandate in EDR.

The incoming JCE Chair Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu asked Parliament to implement any legislative changes well ahead of the General Elections. “Changes to the law are critical and negatively impact the Judiciary’s preparedness for elections when they are done too late near elections,” said Judge Njoki.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya said the Judiciary has embraced its constitutional duty not just as an arbiter of disputes, but as a key guarantor of electoral credibility.

She added that the Plan outlines the Judiciary’s roadmap for strengthening electoral dispute resolution, building internal capacity, fostering inter-agency coordination, and deepening public trust in our processes.

“It reflects a judiciary that is not reactive, but anticipatory one that is deliberately planning, innovating, and investing in institutional excellence,” the CRJ explained.