NATIONAL NEWS

Koome denounces violent protests as she urges rights-based policing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned the recent wave of violent protests witnessed across the country, urging renewed commitment to rights-based policing and responsible civic action.

CJ Koome acknowledged the growing strain on Kenya’s democratic fabric due to ongoing unrest but emphasized the critical need to uphold constitutional values on all sides of the law.

“We are coming into office at a time when our country and our democratic fabric have come under strain through waves of public protests,” she noted.

“These moments have reminded us of the delicate balance that must be maintained between the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and the imperative of people-centered, professional policing.”

Police report 11 deaths, 567 arrests as rights groups decry Saba Saba brutality

She reiterated that while the public has the right to protest, such expressions must be peaceful, unarmed, and free of violence, destruction, or looting.

“It’s very painful for a citizen to lose property they have worked so hard to build,” the Chief Justice said, calling on demonstrators to uphold the law even as they demand justice.

CJ Koome also urged law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and proportionality in their response.

“Police must respond with restraint, proportionality, and strict adherence to human rights standards—avoiding actions that could cause unnecessary harm or loss of life,” she said.

