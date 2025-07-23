Koimburi charged for staging his abduction in May

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been charged with providing false information to authorities after staging his abduction to avoid arrest in an unrelated land fraud case.

Koimburi appeared before Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi on Wednesday, where he denied two counts of giving false information.

Prosecutor Victor Owiti told the court that the legislator, while admitted at Karen Hospital, issued a press statement claiming he had been abducted by unknown criminals — allegations investigators later found to be false.

The charges stem from a May 25, incident in Mugutha area, Juja Sub-County, Kiambu County, where Koimburi allegedly conspired with others to stage his abduction.

According to prosecutors, the move was meant to obstruct his imminent arrest and arraignment at Kiambu Law Courts on four separate land fraud charges.

In the same case, four other accused persons — including Kanyenyaini Ward MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu — were previously arraigned and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to defeat the course of justice, contrary to Section 117(c) of the Penal Code.

Peter Kiratu Muhia, one of Koimburi’s co-accused, also faces an additional charge of giving false information to police at Mugutha Police Station, which triggered police action based on fabricated claims.

The court ordered Koimburi to deposit a cash bail of Sh300,000 and provide three contact persons who will ensure his attendance during the trial.

Additionally, Magistrate Ekhubi directed the MP to present himself, together with his lawyer, at Kilimani Police Station for fingerprint processing.

The case will be mentioned on August 5, 2025, when all accused persons — including those previously charged — are expected to appear for pre-trial.