Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education PS Julius Bitok/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils digital verification of certificates

This move is part of a broader push by KNEC to ensure academic integrity in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has launched a digital platform for real-time verification of academic certificates, marking a major step in the fight against forged credentials in public service and education.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok asserted that the initiative, currently being piloted in partnership with the Public Service Commission, enables instant authentication of academic documents and reduces the need for physical visits to KNEC offices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was speaking during the unveiling of the new Education Assessment Resource Center at KNEC headquarters.

This move is part of a broader push by KNEC to ensure academic integrity in Kenya.

In April, the council released new guidelines for evaluating foreign certificates, mandating submissions through its Query Management Information System (QMIS).

The upgraded system aims to enhance transparency and streamline recognition of school and post-school qualifications.

To qualify for evaluation, foreign certificates must originate from accredited institutions, and applicants must meet entry requirements equivalent to those in Kenya.

This comes on the back of an audit by the government in June 2025 which revealed that out of 168,667 public officers reviewed, 859 held fake academic certificates, 160 had forged professional qualifications, and more than 24,500 had unauthenticated documents.

 “In regard to high standards of professional ethics, findings revealed critical gaps in both compliance and enforcement,” the audit report stated in part.

Alarmingly, authenticity had not been verified for 84.9 percent of the officers.

The digital verification system aims to close these gaps and restore confidence in Kenya’s academic and professional standards

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kagwe Warns of Criminal Infiltration in Gen Z Protests

Kagwe’s remarks come amid a national wave of youth-led demonstrations calling for government accountability and better governance

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Dismisses Opposition overtures in Western Kenya as Gachagua Leads Tour

The remarks come as Gachagua, alongside Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, ex-CS Fred Matiang’i, and other political figures, continue...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula condemns leaders using divisive politics for own interests

The Speaker emphasized that all tribes are equal, saying that there are no small or large tribes in the country.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Private Collaboration key to Building Digital Ecosystem in Africa

Africa AI Literacy Week Hackathon is a high-impact, continental initiative designed to foster AI knowledge, build problem solving capacity and spark cross-sector innovation.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Unveils Sh13 Billion Development Projects in Taveta

The Deputy President assured residents that the government has allocated sufficient funds to ensure timely completion of the road.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Workforce Overstretched, Needs to Triple for Efficiency – CS Ruku

CS Ruku said the current workforce estimated at just over one million across both national and county governments is severely overburdened.

1 day ago

Kenya

DCI scores PR win as missing blogger Kinyagia resurfaces alive

After 12 days missing, blogger Ndiangui Kinyagia has resurfaced alive, well, and in hiding. But his return sparks more questions than answers: How did...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing Blogger Ndiangui Kinyagia Resurfaces, Says He Was Hiding for Fear of Arrest

Kinyagia went missing from his home in Kinoo, Kiambu County, on June 22, with neighbours telling the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) that he...

1 day ago