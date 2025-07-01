KNEC loses title deed, seeks public assitance to recover it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued a public notice announcing the loss of the grant title for its plot, identified as LR. No. 209/6900, and is now appealing to the public for assistance in recovering the document.

“The public is hereby notified that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has lost the grant title for its plot LR. No. 209/6900,” a notice published on Tuesday read.

The examinations body urged anyone who may come across the lost document to return it to their offices located in South C, off Mombasa Road in Nairobi, or to hand it over at the nearest police station.

KNEC said individuals who may wish to send the document by mail may use the postal address P.O. Box 73598-00200.

The surprise announcement comes amid a sustained camapign the the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to reposses grabbed public land.

EACC has identified grabbing of public land among key vices with beneficieries putting up spirited legal camapigns to retain irregulary aquired titles.