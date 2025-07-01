KMTC to admit 25,034 students including nearly 7,000 qualified for university

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) will admit 25,034 students through KUCCPS in the latest placement cycle, including 6,750 students who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ in the 2024 KCSE.

Education CS Julius Ogamba Tuesday said KMTC programmes attracted overwhelming demand, with 52,725 qualified students applying against a capacity of 34,048.

“The most competitive programmes were in Nursing, which drew over 27,000 applications for just 2,986 slots,” he said, citing Clinical Medicine, Medical Emergency Technician, and Community Health as other popular choices.

The KMTC placements are part of a broader KUCCPS exercise that saw a total of 310,502 students placed in universities and colleges.

The placement service placed 194,372 students with C+ and above in university and diploma courses and 11,636 students in Teacher Education Programmes.

To support KMTC students, the government allocated Sh500 million through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), enabling successful applicants to seek financial aid for the first time.

Additionally, a second KMTC application window is now open for the September 2025 intake, and CS Ogamba encouraged more applicants to take advantage.

This expansion supports the government’s efforts toward universal healthcare by building a competent health workforce under the BETA framework.