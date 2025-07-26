KMPDC Orders Chiromo Hospital Closure, Patient Evacuation After CEO’s Mysterious Death

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has ordered the immediate closure of Chiromo Group of Hospitals’ Braeside branch and the evacuation of all patients following the mysterious death of Toto Touch CEO, Susan Kamengere Njoki.

In a directive issued Thursday, the council instructed the facility to cease all clinical operations and evacuate patients within 24 hours, citing fresh reports into Njoki’s death, which occurred just a day after her admission on July 14.

“Following further reports on the death of Susan Kamengere Njoki, you are hereby instructed to evacuate all patients within 24 hours of receipt of this letter,” the KMPDC stated.

The regulator also demanded the hospital submit, without delay, comprehensive documentation including the post-mortem report, Njoki’s full medical records, and any other files relevant to the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Dr. Peter Ndung’u revealed that Njoki died as a result of manual strangulation.

“There were clear features of compression to the neck, consistent with manual strangulation,” said Dr. Ndung’u, noting the cause of death was hypoxia—lack of oxygen in the blood—due to pressure applied to the neck.

The autopsy further showed Njoki had eaten shortly before her death, with food contents still present in her stomach, suggesting she died approximately four hours after her last meal.

Although additional medical signs were detected, Dr. Ndung’u said they appeared related to a pre-existing condition she was managing at the time of admission. However, he confirmed the fatal incident occurred while Njoki was inside the hospital.

Her death has sparked national outrage, with her family now pushing for toxicological tests to further establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

KMPDC, in its directive, underscored its commitment to patient safety and accountability, and instructed Chiromo Hospital to submit a detailed report outlining corrective measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Police, in conjunction with KMPDC investigators, are continuing to probe the events leading to Njoki’s admission and death, as scrutiny intensifies over the hospital’s handling of the case.