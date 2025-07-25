Kiunjuri leads Ruto allies in Mt Kenya listening tours to counter anti-govt rhetoric

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Allies of President William Ruto from the Mt Kenya region have launched a series of grassroots engagement forums aimed at strengthening Kenya Kwanza’s political support base in the region.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting Kirichu, Nyeri County, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri said the initiative seeks to create a platform where residents can voice their expectations, evaluate government performance, and provide feedback directly to their elected leaders.

“In the past, government achievements under the Kenya Kwanza administration have only been outlined by officials. As elected leaders, we will now move to every ward in this region to engage the public directly on the government’s development record,” Kiunjuri said on Friday.

He noted that while the government had achieved significant development in Mt Kenya, “political noise and divisive rhetoric” had overshadowed much of President Ruto’s achievements.

“We cannot allow this region to be politically segregated due to the current political noise. When the President visits other regions, they cheer him and reap big in terms of development — we must ensure the same for our people,” Kiunjuri added.

Local leaders who joined him echoed his sentiments, stressing the need for unity and direct dialogue with the electorate.

“If I have to make enemies in my pursuit of development for this constituency, so be it. You gave me the mandate to serve, and I have the zeal to deliver,” said Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina.

Other legislators in attendance included Kabete MP James Githua, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, Othaya MP Wambugu Wainaina, and Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri.