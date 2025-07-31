Kisumu Set to Host Kenya’s Largest Affordable Housing Conference

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 31 – Kisumu is set to host the largest affordable housing forum in the country, as more than 250 local and international delegates gather for the 4th Kenya Affordable Housing Conference (KAHC 2025) on August 7–8 at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel.

Organized by the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC), the high-level event will run under the theme “Revolutionizing Housing: Innovation Meets Sustainability” and bring together senior government officials, financial institutions, developers, researchers, and development partners to shape the next phase of Kenya’s housing agenda.

The two-day conference aims to foster bold, practical solutions to Kenya’s housing deficit, with a focus on green construction, emerging technologies, inclusive housing finance, and regulatory reforms that support access for low- and middle-income earners—particularly the informal sector.

“The real housing challenge lies in reaching the 80% of Kenyans working in the informal economy. KAHC is different because it brings together policy and practice in one room,” said KMRC CEO Johnstone Oltetia.

The conference will open with keynote speeches from top government leaders including Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, who also chairs the Council of Governors Housing Committee; National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi; Lands and Housing CS Alice Wahome; and Principal Secretary for Housing Charles Hinga.

In addition to policy discussions, the event will host interactive sessions on innovative housing finance products, risk-sharing facilities, and the evolving role of county governments in housing and infrastructure co-financing.

Delegates from countries such as India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Tanzania are also expected to share international perspectives on sustainable housing development.

A standout feature of this year’s edition will be guided field tours to Kisumu’s ongoing housing projects in Makasembo, Anderson-Ofafa, and Lumumba Estate.

These visits are designed to showcase real-life impact, offering delegates an up-close look at how national policies and county partnerships are being translated into functional, affordable homes for ordinary Kenyans.

KMRC, the host of the conference, is a Central Bank of Kenya-licensed non-deposit taking financial institution tasked with expanding access to long-term, affordable mortgages through refinancing.

As a core pillar of Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, KMRC plays a catalytic role in unlocking housing finance and enabling home ownership for underserved populations.

As Kenya races to meet its ambitious housing targets, KAHC 2025 promises to be a defining moment in aligning innovation, financing, and policy with the needs of millions still priced out of the housing market.