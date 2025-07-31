Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Set to Host Kenya’s Largest Affordable Housing Conference

The two-day conference aims to foster bold, practical solutions to Kenya’s housing deficit

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 31 – Kisumu is set to host the largest affordable housing forum in the country, as more than 250 local and international delegates gather for the 4th Kenya Affordable Housing Conference (KAHC 2025) on August 7–8 at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel.

Organized by the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC), the high-level event will run under the theme “Revolutionizing Housing: Innovation Meets Sustainability” and bring together senior government officials, financial institutions, developers, researchers, and development partners to shape the next phase of Kenya’s housing agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two-day conference aims to foster bold, practical solutions to Kenya’s housing deficit, with a focus on green construction, emerging technologies, inclusive housing finance, and regulatory reforms that support access for low- and middle-income earners—particularly the informal sector.

“The real housing challenge lies in reaching the 80% of Kenyans working in the informal economy. KAHC is different because it brings together policy and practice in one room,” said KMRC CEO Johnstone Oltetia.

The conference will open with keynote speeches from top government leaders including Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, who also chairs the Council of Governors Housing Committee; National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi; Lands and Housing CS Alice Wahome; and Principal Secretary for Housing Charles Hinga.

In addition to policy discussions, the event will host interactive sessions on innovative housing finance products, risk-sharing facilities, and the evolving role of county governments in housing and infrastructure co-financing.

Delegates from countries such as India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Tanzania are also expected to share international perspectives on sustainable housing development.

A standout feature of this year’s edition will be guided field tours to Kisumu’s ongoing housing projects in Makasembo, Anderson-Ofafa, and Lumumba Estate.

These visits are designed to showcase real-life impact, offering delegates an up-close look at how national policies and county partnerships are being translated into functional, affordable homes for ordinary Kenyans.

KMRC, the host of the conference, is a Central Bank of Kenya-licensed non-deposit taking financial institution tasked with expanding access to long-term, affordable mortgages through refinancing.

As a core pillar of Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, KMRC plays a catalytic role in unlocking housing finance and enabling home ownership for underserved populations.

As Kenya races to meet its ambitious housing targets, KAHC 2025 promises to be a defining moment in aligning innovation, financing, and policy with the needs of millions still priced out of the housing market.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Gachagua Had Power but Delivered Nothing for His People

DP Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s recent attempts to position himself as a champion for Mt Kenya interests.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to declare Murkomen unfit to hold office over ‘shoot to kill’ remarks

This follows a suit by the Gema Watho Association which had called on Murkomen to publicly retract his alleged "shoot-on-sight" directive.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Urges Parliament to Enact Law Enabling Recall of MPs

There is currently no enabling legislation defining the grounds and procedures for recall of MPs - IEBC

5 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya to Gain Big from Tariff-Free Access to Chinese Market – Envoy Guo Haiyan

7 hours ago

World

Kenya Eyes Israeli Partnership to Spur Innovation and Youth Employment

NAIROBI,Kenya July 30 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reiterated the government’s commitment to deepening...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Tycoon Chris Obure Seeks Police Protection, Claims Threat to Life After Senteu Plaza Reinstatement

His lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, called on authorities to provide immediate security for his client, warning that should anything happen to Obure, Zachary Baraza must...

18 hours ago

World

Chinese Envoy Dismisses Kenya ‘Debt Trap’ Narrative as “Completely False”

Ambassador Guo defended China’s development financing model, stressing that all loans extended to Kenya are based on mutually agreed development priorities aligned with Vision...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Malindi court allows DCI to exhume bodies in suspected starvation cult

Prosecution Counsel Judy Gachuru told the court that investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation in what appears to be part...

1 day ago