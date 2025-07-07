Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu remains peaceful as the country marks Saba Saba Day

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 7 – Businesses in the lakeside city of Kisumu opened up as normal as the country marks 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day.

Kisumu residents have in the past anniversaries participated in street demonstrations to mark the day, leading to confrontation with the police.

Banks, supermarkets, hardwares’ and other eateries are opening up, doing business.

At the Central Police Station, a handful of police officers in anti-riot gears could be seen sitting along the fence, heartily chatting.

A resident, Nyaori Nyang, says Kisumu has come of age and will not again participate in demonstrations, whose end results are death and destruction of property.

“Kisumu is today peaceful, there are fears that locals will pour into the streets,” he said.

A spot check in Kondele, Obunga, Central Business District, Nyalenda-Kachok and Nymasaria revealed a peaceful city, with its people going to their businesses as usual.

Ahead of the planned demonstrations today, a section of Kisumu residents came out urging local residents not to go on the streets to protest.

Those who had to participate in the commemoration were advised to carry flowers as a sign of remembrance.

Chairman Kisumu Residents Association Voice Audi Ogada, says marking the day does not mean pouring out on the streets to demonstrate.

Ogada says many mature democracies world over, mark such days by laying wreaths or converging in churches or mosques to remember the departed.

“It is time our people change tact, not every push for reforms ends up on the streets, let us be peaceful as a country,” said Ogada.

He says he took part in the second liberation and warned young people to tread carefully with politicians and goons infiltrating their right course.

He says the people of Kisumu, have in the recent past demonstrations kept off the streets, a sign of maturity.

“Can we maintain the tempo in Kisumu, we are tired of being killed on the streets, our business community has counted many losses, it is time to turn back to the past,” he said.

Nyaori further noted that the country has been a beacon of hope within East Africa and it is unfortunate that unnecessary demonstrations are set to erode the gains.

