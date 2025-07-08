Connect with us

County News

Kisumu orders livestock quarantine over foot and mouth disease outbreak

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 8 — A quarantine notice has been issued within Kisumu County following an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

All cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, and their products are to remain within the county, and no such livestock or products will be allowed entry into the county.

The County Officer in charge of Veterinary Services, Dr. Treza Opiyo, stated that any entry or exit of such livestock will require express written permission from veterinary officers.

“No animals shall be moved from the affected area unless previously disinfected as directed by the veterinary officer or inspector in charge. Additionally, all stock in the area must be herded as far as possible from any public road,” reads part of the notice.

The notice further states that no person shall leave the affected area without adhering to reasonable precautions required by the veterinary officer or inspector to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr. Opiyo also directed that carcasses of animals that die from the disease must be either buried at a depth of no less than four feet below the surface or burned, at the owner’s expense.

According to the Act under which the notice was issued, an Administrative Officer must, upon receiving a report of a disease outbreak within their Sub-County, immediately notify all owners or occupiers of farms and livestock owners in the surrounding area.

The notice adds that any person who fails to comply with orders or directions issued by a veterinary officer or inspector, or who permits any act contrary to the rules, shall be deemed to have breached the regulations and shall be liable to the prescribed penalties.

