County News

Kisumu County, Swiss NGO Partners to Boost Vocational Training and Skills Development

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, who officiated the launch, pledged to seek more development partners to enhance skills training across the county.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, July 20 – The Kisumu County Government has partnered with Comundo, a Swiss organization, to strengthen vocational training centres and promote skills development tailored to the job market.

Comundo Country Director Marc Bloch said the partnership aligns with Kenya’s commitment to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway to global competitiveness.

Speaking during the launch of a new motor vehicle mechanics department at Akado Vocational Training Centre in Kisumu East, Bloch said the facility will help equip students with market-ready skills.

At Sabako Vocational Training Centre in Kisumu West, Comundo has introduced fish farming lessons, tapping into the surrounding Lake Victoria community.

“We provide technical support and deploy specialists who work alongside students to deliver high-quality training,” Bloch explained.

He noted that the goal is to transform selected vocational training centres into ‘Centres of Excellence’ focused on specific professions to better serve students and communities.

“TVET is vital in addressing the persistent challenge of youth unemployment, and Comundo is committed to supporting this vision,” Bloch added.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, who officiated the launch, pledged to seek more development partners to enhance skills training across the county.

“It’s evident that investing in skills is investing in a productive future—and this can only be achieved through meaningful collaboration,” Nyong’o said.

The governor assured potential partners that his administration is ready to provide infrastructure while leveraging their expertise to transform vocational training across Kisumu.

Pascalia Ouma, the County Director for Technical Training, Innovation, and Social Services, urged communities to embrace TVET institutions.

“TVET is the future. Even in the absence of formal jobs, technical skills empower individuals to create their own opportunities,” she said.

Bovince Ochieng, the County Chief Officer for Education, Technical Training, Innovation, and Social Services, announced that Governor Nyong’o’s administration is focused on scaling up skills among youth.

“To achieve this, we are establishing and equipping vocational training centres in each of the county’s eight sub-counties,” he said.

