Kisii residents turn to self medication due to SHA difficulties as professionals warn of risks

KISII, Kenya, Jul 19 – A growing number of residents in Magena, Kisii have turned into over-the-counter drugs in chemists citing frustrations from delays and denial of services of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The residents complained that despite paying for the government’s health insurance, they are always turned away or forced to pay cash, saying the hospitals claim the SHA system is down, and this goes for days without approval.

“I registered for SHA but when I took my child for treatment last week, I was told to wait for an approval in order to be admitted, it took a day and it never worked, I opted to go to the chemist and explain to the attendant my symptoms and was given medication,” said Jane Kemunto.

Rose Kemunto- a resident at Magena said the Social Health Authority (SHA) has made things difficult for them when seeking medical care forcing them to get the over-the-counter drugs.

“Is there the essence of going to the hospital, SHA is not working, and you are told to pay in cash? I will rather go for the over-the-counter drugs from the chemist and go home,” said Kemunto.

Health care workers at Magena, Kisii have raised concerns over the growing trends of patients self-medicating instead of seeking professional prescriptions from health care facilities.

Everline Manoti –officer in charge, Magena hospital expressed her worries of the growing trend of patients going for self-medication, warning the practice is not only dangerous but also contributing to drug resistance, delayed diagnoses and increased cases of complications.

“We advise our patients to always seek professional medical care, get prescriptions before getting drugs from the pharmacy,” said Manoti.

The trend has raised alarm among health professionals, who warn that self-medication could lead to misdiagnosis, drug resistance, and severe health complications.

Kisii County minister of health services Ronald Nyakweba self-medication is contributing to a silent health crisis.

“We are advising our people to see doctors for prescriptions rather than getting self-medicated, it’s important to first go to the hospital,” said Nyakweba.

Nyakweba appealed to the pharmacists across the county not to give medicine without prescription from the doctor.