Aburi donated over 5,000 Hass avocado seedlings to women farmers/CFM

AGRICULTURE

Kisii lawmaker urges small-scale farmers to embrace Hass avocado

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 11 — Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Aburi has urged small-scale farmers in the region to embrace the cultivation of Hass avocado, citing its health, nutritional, and economic value.

Speaking at Taracha in Birongo Ward, where she donated over 5,000 Hass avocado seedlings to women farmers, the county MP said Kisii’s favorable climate is ideal for growing the crop.

“The Hass avocado is packed with essential nutrients compared to the varieties we currently grow, making it better for our health. I encourage everyone to plant at least one Hass avocado tree on their farms,” she said.

Aburi encouraged women to view the crop as a viable economic asset and consider it a key cash crop with growing demand in European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets.

She noted that many companies in Kenya use avocados to produce oil, cosmetics, and food products.

She further urged residents to consider Hass avocado farming as an alternative source of income, especially as maize and other staple crops struggle under erratic weather conditions.

“Avocados offer a more climate-resilient income stream,” she said.

In addition to the avocado seedlings, Dorice also donated 500 goats to widows in the area as part of her ongoing efforts to economically empower vulnerable groups.

