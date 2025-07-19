Kisii County’s Bold Cashless Move Spurs Sh1.9bn Revenue Boost

KISII, Kenya, Jul 19 – Kisii County has recorded a significant increase in its revenue collection rising from Sh1.1 billion in the 2023–2024 financial year to Sh1.9 billion in 2024–2025.

This remarkable growth has been largely attributed to the county’s shift to a fully cashless revenue collection system.

Speaking during an award ceremony held at cultural hall, to honour revenue and enforcement officers for their outstanding performance, Conrad Stephen Michael Owino, the Chief Officer for Revenue Management, praised the team’s efforts in surpassing previous financial achievements.

“We have seen our revenue officers and enforcement teams step up in an extraordinary way. Through their dedication and discipline, we have managed to move from Sh1.1 billion last year to Sh1.9 billion this financial year,” Owino stated, emphasizing the impact of digitizing revenue streams and enforcing transparency.

According to Owino, the county’s transition to a cashless revenue collection model has not only sealed previous loopholes but also built public trust and accountability in the system.

“We are no longer dealing with cash. All payments are now made digitally, which has helped curb fraud and misuse of public funds,” he explained.

The initiative, which was rolled out across all ten sub-counties and culminated with the municipality, has seen over 270-revenue staff members play a key role in implementing the new system.

Revenue from facilities such as the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH), liquor licensing, street parking, and market fees were all collected digitally a move credited for the sharp rise in earnings.

The Chief Officer further highlighted the importance of recognizing the efforts of county staff who ensured compliance and dedication throughout the year.

“These are officers who have given their all to make sure the county’s revenue reaches the bank for development use. They deserve our gratitude and recognition,” he said.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to outstanding staff, and plans are underway to introduce further incentives to motivate the workforce.

Owino also pointed out that the county had set a revenue target of Sh2.2 billion and came close with the Sh1.9 billion mark, an achievement seen as a steppingstone toward full target realization.

He called upon the officers to maintain their discipline and work ethic, reassuring them of continued support from the county leadership under Governor Simba Arati.

“Where money is involved, integrity is always tested. But these officers have remained true to their calling, and their performance reflects that,” he added.