King’s message of unity for 7/7 attack anniversary

King Charles has called on people to stand united “against those who would seek to divide us”, in a message marking the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 attacks in London.

He condemned the “senseless acts of evil” that saw bombs detonated on the capital’s public transport system, killing 52 people and injuring more than 700.

The King called for a “spirit of unity” and said the attacks had shown the importance of “building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding”.

Commemorative events will be held in the capital on Monday, remembering the victims of the 7 July 2005 bombings, carried out by Islamist extremists.

That will include a National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral, where the King will be represented by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The suicide attacks in central London had seen bombs detonated on three underground trains and a double-decker bus, causing terrible casualties in the capital’s rush hour.

The King’s message said his “special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day”, including those who carried the “physical and psychological scars”.

He praised those who helped with the rescue and the “extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day”.

King Charles has been a dedicated supporter of building bridges between different faiths and encouraging tolerance and respect between religions.

“While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination.

“It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal,” he said.