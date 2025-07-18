Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Warns Against Politicians Inciting Youths to Violence for Self-Gain

The DP called on youths not to be misused by a few leaders whom he termed as self-seekers

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Jul 18 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to shun politicians inciting Kenyans to cause violence, looting and destruction of property.

Speaking on Friday in Matayos Constituency in Busia County during the Women Economic Empowerment Program, Prof. Kindiki thanked the residents of Busia County for maintaining peace during the recent demonstrations which caused destruction of property and loss of life.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DP called on youths not to be misused by a few leaders whom he termed as self-seekers saying that despite the challenges the nation face, looting, destruction of property and causing mayhem is not a solution.

“Thank you Busia for keeping peace, thank you for maintaining law and order, I praise you for that,” he affirmed.

Prof. Kindiki reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza government is reviving collapsed sugar industries in the Western and Nyanza regions that will transform the region.

“We will revive all the sugar factories in the region including here in Busia and Kakamega one by one. In our program we will ensure that farmers and workers are paid well on time. For the First time since the farming of sugarcane in 1922 in this country, cane farmers have received huge bonuses by this administration,” asserted Prof. Kindiki.

The DP also highlighted other measures that will spur the economy of this country targeting also employment of youths that include fresh produce modern markets, affordable housing projects, Climate WorX Programme, overseas employment and other professional jobs in teaching and health sectors.

“We are saying two terms for President Ruto to ensure the SHA registration which is at 24.7 million Kenyans today goes up to 55 million, two terms for electricity connection, roads construction, employment of youths and revival of sugar factories,” DP added.

The Deputy President called on residents of Busia to register themselves in large numbers with SHA, saying that 310,000 people have so far registered, translating to 40% of Busia population.

Prof. Kindiki also assured the residents that the government will complete the roads in that region including re-carpeting of the Kisumu-Luanda- Busia Highway and Nasewa- Funyula- Budalangi Road.

“President Ruto was here sometime back to inspect projects including the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Scheme Canal and he promised to decommission the expensive generators and at the same time to expand the project,” DP indicated.

Other ongoing projects funded jointly by the national government and the county government include the County Aggregation Industrial Park and Special Economic Zone that is geared to employ over 3,000 people, a majority being the locals.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Endangered northern white rhino egg cells flown to Italy for fertilization

The unprecedented scientific rescue mission will involve the only two remaining Northern White Rhinos on Earth, Najin and her daughter Fatu, who live at...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethekon pledges transparent leadership as IEBC gets to work

Ethekon affirmed that the Commission will uphold the rule of law, champion inclusivity, strengthen teamwork, and embrace innovation in all its operations.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Force must never be used as a form of extrajudicial punishment: Murkomen on new policy

'The use of force shall be no more than the minimum reasonably necessary in the circumstances.'

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect was a long-term patient previously admitted in Nov 2022: KNH on bizarre killings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) says Kennedy Kalombotole, the prime suspect in two bizarre murders was a discharged homeless...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All police officers to be trained according to proficiency standards on use of force: CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen stated that officers will also need to tested periodically to ensure they adhere to the standards set.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara freed on Sh50,000 personal bond

The prosecution sought to charge her with offensive conduct, a move that was opposed by her lawers.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen issues first policy on police use of force and firearms

The CS announced the issuance of the policy that aims to give guidance on use of force and firearms by the police across the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Ticket Is All Babu Owino Needs to Win Nairobi Governor post: MP Jalang’o

Jalang’o stated with confidence that Owino’s growing popularity and political influence make him a formidable contender in the capital’s 2027 gubernatorial race.

4 hours ago