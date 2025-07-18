Kindiki Warns Against Politicians Inciting Youths to Violence for Self-Gain

BUSIA, Kenya, Jul 18 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to shun politicians inciting Kenyans to cause violence, looting and destruction of property.

Speaking on Friday in Matayos Constituency in Busia County during the Women Economic Empowerment Program, Prof. Kindiki thanked the residents of Busia County for maintaining peace during the recent demonstrations which caused destruction of property and loss of life.

The DP called on youths not to be misused by a few leaders whom he termed as self-seekers saying that despite the challenges the nation face, looting, destruction of property and causing mayhem is not a solution.

“Thank you Busia for keeping peace, thank you for maintaining law and order, I praise you for that,” he affirmed.

Prof. Kindiki reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza government is reviving collapsed sugar industries in the Western and Nyanza regions that will transform the region.

“We will revive all the sugar factories in the region including here in Busia and Kakamega one by one. In our program we will ensure that farmers and workers are paid well on time. For the First time since the farming of sugarcane in 1922 in this country, cane farmers have received huge bonuses by this administration,” asserted Prof. Kindiki.

The DP also highlighted other measures that will spur the economy of this country targeting also employment of youths that include fresh produce modern markets, affordable housing projects, Climate WorX Programme, overseas employment and other professional jobs in teaching and health sectors.

“We are saying two terms for President Ruto to ensure the SHA registration which is at 24.7 million Kenyans today goes up to 55 million, two terms for electricity connection, roads construction, employment of youths and revival of sugar factories,” DP added.

The Deputy President called on residents of Busia to register themselves in large numbers with SHA, saying that 310,000 people have so far registered, translating to 40% of Busia population.

Prof. Kindiki also assured the residents that the government will complete the roads in that region including re-carpeting of the Kisumu-Luanda- Busia Highway and Nasewa- Funyula- Budalangi Road.

“President Ruto was here sometime back to inspect projects including the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Scheme Canal and he promised to decommission the expensive generators and at the same time to expand the project,” DP indicated.

Other ongoing projects funded jointly by the national government and the county government include the County Aggregation Industrial Park and Special Economic Zone that is geared to employ over 3,000 people, a majority being the locals.