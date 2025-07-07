Kindiki Urges Dialogue Over Chaos, Defends Ruto’s Development Track Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to embrace dialogue and peaceful engagement as the means to resolve grievances and national concerns, warning that violence and disorder cannot chart the path for the country’s progress.

Addressing an Economic Empowerment Forum for Women Groups and Saccos at Mkunguni Grounds in Lamu West Constituency, Kindiki emphasized the importance of unity and consultations in addressing national challenges.

“Our countrymen, I’m asking you that we find ways to talk and dialogue, we cannot build the country through chaos. I plead with you, my fellow countrymen, we cannot take our country forward through chaos and incitement. We must learn to solve our problems through consultations and peaceful ways,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy President presided over a similar empowerment event in Faza, Lamu East Constituency. He reiterated the need for Kenyans to exercise their right to protest peacefully.

“Every Kenyan is free to express themselves and to raise objections but let’s do it peacefully. There is nothing more precious than peace and stability of a country,” he added.

He further cautioned against incitement and violence, stating, “Those planning chaos should know it’s not the way to solve problems but a way to destroy our country.”

Prof. Kindiki wrapped up a week-long tour of coastal counties Tana River, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Lamu where he said visible development initiatives across the country are laying the foundation for President William Ruto’s second term.

“We are not just merely talking about two terms. We are saying if we have done 400 new modern markets in the first term, we will do another 2000 markets in the second term, if we are building roads like in Lamu East which has benefited from the first tarmac road ever, we will do more in the second term. We cannot claim to be a united country when there is a constituency in this country without a tarmac road. This is what President Ruto is changing,” he said.

The Deputy President reiterated the government’s commitment to equitable development, saying all Kenyans, regardless of region or background, deserve equal access to state resources and services.

“All Kenyans have been rightly born in this country and have equal rights to development like everyone else. You cannot say you don’t deserve development because of where you come from or where you were born, we will not accept that,” he stated.

Prof. Kindiki also highlighted reforms in the issuance of national identity cards, noting that President Ruto’s administration had eliminated bureaucratic barriers that previously hindered access to the crucial document.

“Because of the President’s instructions, now all Kenyans are being given IDs without many complications. There is also no fee and now our youths can get it without challenges. No fee and no extra vetting,” he said.

The Deputy President criticized them for lacking a concrete policy agenda and relying on slogans.

“Our opponents are plan-less, they are stuck in RutoMust Go, One Term, Kasongo. Is there such a manifesto like that? They don’t have anything for Kenyans. Don’t listen to them, they will dupe you to support them yet they have not stood with you during your time of need,” he said.