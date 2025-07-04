Kindiki Unveils Sh13 Billion Development Projects in Taveta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has unveiled a multi-billion shilling development package for Taveta, affirming the government’s commitment to transforming the region through key infrastructure, housing, electricity, and healthcare initiatives.

At the center of the development transformation is the ongoing construction of the Sh9.4 billion Taveta-Njukini-Chala-Rombo-Ilasit Road, a 70-kilometre highway that will link Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties. The project is expected to significantly enhance transport and commerce across the border regions.

“The contractor has commenced construction of the road, and it will be completed on time. It’s a huge project that will open up this region to economic transformation and ease the movement of goods and people,” said Kindiki.

The Deputy President assured residents that the government has allocated sufficient funds to ensure timely completion of the road.

“We are working hard to ensure this road is completed on time because we have adequate funds,” he added.

Kindiki also confirmed the imminent establishment of a Lands Registry in Taveta, which will bring land services closer to the people.

“The people requested for Taveta Lands Registry to make land processes easily accessible when I previously visited the county. We have finalized the preliminary procedures for its opening, and it is just awaiting gazettement,” he said.

Further, Kindiki said the government is considering waiving loans owed to the Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC) by local farmers. He announced that he is set to receive a report from the AFC board, chaired by former Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu, later this week.

Under the affordable housing agenda, Kindiki revealed that 1,000 housing units worth Sh2.2 billion are being built in Taveta town, in addition to 580 units valued at Sh400 million for students and staff at the Taveta KMTC campus.

“This is part of our promise to make housing affordable and accessible. It is the bottom-up approach to economic transformation we committed to,” he noted.

In support of small-scale traders, the Deputy President said the government is also constructing modern markets in Mwatate, Voi, and Wundanyi towns, aimed at improving working conditions for mama mboga and informal sector traders.

Additionally, Taveta residents are set to benefit from expanded electricity access. Kindiki announced that Sh767 million has been allocated to expand last-mile connectivity across Taita Taveta County, with Sh341 million dedicated to Taveta constituency, targeting over 3,700 households.

“We will consider additional allocations to the county’s kitty under this rural electricity expansion program,” he said.

On healthcare, Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s universal health coverage commitment through the Taifa Care program, which now covers all family members.

“Access to healthcare is a right to all Kenyans. Kitambo tulikuwa na Linda Mama, sasa ni linda mama, linda baba, linda mtoto, linda kila mtu,” he said.

The Deputy President also used the occasion to caution against tribal divisions and political incitement, warning that national stability cannot be compromised.

“Everybody is free to air their views and disagree with the government, but you must do so peacefully and without arms. Anyone who does otherwise is an enemy of Kenya,” he said.

“National security is critical. Without it, we cannot develop roads, markets or expand electricity connections. We are ready to defend the peace of this nation, even if it costs us politically.”

The event was attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cabinet Secretaries Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and Salim Mvurya (Sports and Youth Affairs), as well as President’s Aide Farouk Kibet.

Also present were Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, area MP John Bwire, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro, and more than 30 Members of Parliament.