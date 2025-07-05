Connect with us

Kindiki: Ruto-Raila Alliance Driving Inclusive Development That Leaves No One Behind

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured that the government will deliver a national agenda rooted in inclusion, unity, and equal opportunity one that ‘leaves no Kenyan behind’.

Speaking during a development tour of Mombasa, Kindiki said the partnership between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has created a new era of inclusive leadership focused on serving all Kenyans regardless of their background.

“This government is for all Kenyans no matter your region, religion, or gender. We are intentional about ensuring no one is left out,” Kindiki said.

He praised the political cooperation between President Ruto and Odinga, saying it had stabilised the country and allowed for accelerated development.

“We respect the President and the former Prime Minister for choosing unity. It has opened the space for non-discrimination and equal service delivery,” he stated.

The Deputy President said the government is implementing projects across the country based on need, not political allegiance.

In Mombasa, he cited the settlement of long-standing land disputes in Vijiweni, Likoni, the reopening of the Mtongwe ferry service, and the completion of the Dongo Kundu bridge as signs of the government’s commitment to equitable development.

He also noted the ongoing construction of modern markets in every constituency, and the expansion of electricity to an additional 15 million households across the country.

Kindiki pointed to major investments in the blue economy as further evidence of inclusivity, highlighting the development of fish ports in Shimoni, Liwatoni, and Kwale.

According to the Deputy President, beach management units in five coastal counties have received Sh3.2 billion in grants over the past two years, while the Kazi Mtaani–Climate WorX programme is now set for rollout in all 47 counties.

Kindiki said the administration is operating around the clock to deliver results across the board.

“We are Team Kazi Bila Break, and our commander is President Ruto. We are working 24/7, from January to December,” he said.

Kindiki reaffirmed that President Ruto had fulfilled his campaign pledge to return port operations to Mombasa within two months of taking office, saying this was a key part of economic revival for the coastal region.

The Deputy President urged Kenyans to focus on leaders who offer inclusive, development-driven agendas, and not those who rely on tribalism and political slogans.

“Kenya is one. From the Coast to Turkana, from Western to Namanga we must move forward together, leaving no one behind,” Kindiki said.

He also highlighted the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), describing it as a game-changer in healthcare delivery.

“SHA is working for everyone whether you are employed or not. No Kenyan should be forced to sell property to pay hospital bills. And Mombasa is leading in SHA registration. We thank Governor Abdulswamad Nassir for that,” Kindiki said.

