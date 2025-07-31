Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Gachagua Had Power but Delivered Nothing for His People

DP Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s recent attempts to position himself as a champion for Mt Kenya interests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has taken a swipe at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of failing to lobby for development in his home region during his tenure in office.

During a meeting at his Irunduni home in Tharaka Nithi on Wednesday during a meeting with over 3,500 grassroots leaders from Meru County, Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s recent attempts to position himself as a champion for Mt Kenya interests, saying the former deputy president had failed to act when he held the power to do so.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“When you were in power, you did not help the community. You did not lobby for development for this region while you lobbied for others. Now that you are out, you have become the champion for your people’s interests,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President questioned the credibility of leaders who, he said, become vocal about service delivery only after leaving office. He noted that the 2027 elections would be determined by performance, not rhetoric.

“Some people cannot name even one project they brought here while in office. You don’t wait to lose your seat to become an expert. Everyone will be judged by what they did while in government,” he said.

Kindiki assured the region’s residents that the government would continue delivering tangible development, promising to personally account for projects implemented in every constituency when the time comes to seek re-election.

He also cautioned the Mt Kenya region against being misled by leaders he described as opposition sympathizers, accusing them of inciting the public and misrepresenting the government’s development record.

“We’ve had intense political rivalries before, but never have we witnessed this level of destruction and incitement. Why have we stooped this low?” Kindiki asked.
“We cannot allow politics of incitement to take root in this region.”

The DP attributed recent incidents of political violence to leaders seeking to gain influence by sowing division among the youth, urging communities in Meru and the broader Mt Kenya region to remain united and focus on development.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to declare Murkomen unfit to hold office over ‘shoot to kill’ remarks

This follows a suit by the Gema Watho Association which had called on Murkomen to publicly retract his alleged "shoot-on-sight" directive.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Urges Parliament to Enact Law Enabling Recall of MPs

There is currently no enabling legislation defining the grounds and procedures for recall of MPs - IEBC

2 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya to Gain Big from Tariff-Free Access to Chinese Market – Envoy Guo Haiyan

4 hours ago

World

Kenya Eyes Israeli Partnership to Spur Innovation and Youth Employment

NAIROBI,Kenya July 30 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reiterated the government’s commitment to deepening...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Tycoon Chris Obure Seeks Police Protection, Claims Threat to Life After Senteu Plaza Reinstatement

His lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, called on authorities to provide immediate security for his client, warning that should anything happen to Obure, Zachary Baraza must...

15 hours ago

World

Chinese Envoy Dismisses Kenya ‘Debt Trap’ Narrative as “Completely False”

Ambassador Guo defended China’s development financing model, stressing that all loans extended to Kenya are based on mutually agreed development priorities aligned with Vision...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Malindi court allows DCI to exhume bodies in suspected starvation cult

Prosecution Counsel Judy Gachuru told the court that investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation in what appears to be part...

22 hours ago

County News

Nairobi’s Two Rivers Mall conducts full-scale fire drill to boost safety readiness

The exercise, which began at 9am, tested the mall’s fire response systems and staff readiness in the event of a real emergency.

23 hours ago