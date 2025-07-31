Kindiki: Gachagua Had Power but Delivered Nothing for His People

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has taken a swipe at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of failing to lobby for development in his home region during his tenure in office.

During a meeting at his Irunduni home in Tharaka Nithi on Wednesday during a meeting with over 3,500 grassroots leaders from Meru County, Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s recent attempts to position himself as a champion for Mt Kenya interests, saying the former deputy president had failed to act when he held the power to do so.

“When you were in power, you did not help the community. You did not lobby for development for this region while you lobbied for others. Now that you are out, you have become the champion for your people’s interests,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President questioned the credibility of leaders who, he said, become vocal about service delivery only after leaving office. He noted that the 2027 elections would be determined by performance, not rhetoric.

“Some people cannot name even one project they brought here while in office. You don’t wait to lose your seat to become an expert. Everyone will be judged by what they did while in government,” he said.

Kindiki assured the region’s residents that the government would continue delivering tangible development, promising to personally account for projects implemented in every constituency when the time comes to seek re-election.

He also cautioned the Mt Kenya region against being misled by leaders he described as opposition sympathizers, accusing them of inciting the public and misrepresenting the government’s development record.

“We’ve had intense political rivalries before, but never have we witnessed this level of destruction and incitement. Why have we stooped this low?” Kindiki asked.

“We cannot allow politics of incitement to take root in this region.”

The DP attributed recent incidents of political violence to leaders seeking to gain influence by sowing division among the youth, urging communities in Meru and the broader Mt Kenya region to remain united and focus on development.