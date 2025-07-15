Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anti-riot police officers dispersing protesters with the use of teargas during the July 7, 2025 Saba Saba protests. Dozens were killed and many more injured from police bullets.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki, CS Murkomen seek clarity from LSK over complaint to remove them from roll of advocates

The two indicated that they learnt about the complaint through social media and are yet to get a formal complaint.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen have written to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) seeking a clarification on a complaint to have them removed from the roll of advocates over their alleged role in state violence during protests.

Through their lawyer Cecil Miller, the two indicated that they learnt about the complaint through social media and are yet to get a formal complaint.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have been retained to represent the Deputy President H.E. Prof. Kithure Abraham Kindiki and Hon. Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen with instructions to write to you,” the letter addressed to LSK read in part.

They now want LSK to provide official copies of the complaint to enable them take appropriate steps in safeguarding their clients’ interests.

In June a Nairobi-based lawyer filed a complaint seeking to remove Kindiki and Murkomen from the Roll of Advocates over their alleged role in violence during protests.

lawyer Kepha Ojijo  accused the two of gross misconduct and violations of the Advocates’ Code of Conduct stemming from their tenure as Cabinet Secretaries in charge of Interior and National Administration.

Ojijo argued that Murkomen and Kindiki, while serving in powerful security dockets, presided over police operations that resulted in the deaths, injuries, abductions, and disappearances of young protesters during the nationwide Gen Z demonstrations in 2024 and 2025.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

12-nation league welcomes Ethekon-led IEBC urging electoral impartiality

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from twelve countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —emphasized the crucial role of the IEBC in safeguarding...

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out long-acting injectable HIV PrEP Lenacapavir by Jan 2026

He indicated that “this biomedical breakthrough marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s fight against HIV."

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

16 police stations targeted in ‘anarchist’ attacks during protests: Murkomen

Murkomen expressed grave concern over what he termed as “anarchist” attacks that included the theft of firearms, destruction of police property, and disruption of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 1,500 face terrorism and malicious damage charges arising from protests

Murkomen described recent unrest as “raw and unprecedented terror” unleashed by what he termed “marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists.”

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court awards Senate Clerk Sh10mn in defamation case against Orwoba

Ngotho found that Orwoba’s posts, which accused Nyegenye of sexual harassment, were made with ill intent and designed to damage his personal and professional...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anyone who absconds duty or reports late will be treated as a ghost worker – CS Ruku

The CS found numerous workstations unmanned and several public officers absent or reporting late.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Nyoro says explanation on fuel price increase misleading, incomplete

Nyoro explained that the real problem lies in excessive taxation and the securitization of fuel levies.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Is David Maraga Ruto’s secret weapon for 2027?

But behind the scenes, power games and state project claims stir the nation, with whispers that Ruto may be using Maraga as a 2027...

3 hours ago