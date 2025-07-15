Kindiki, CS Murkomen seek clarity from LSK over complaint to remove them from roll of advocates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen have written to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) seeking a clarification on a complaint to have them removed from the roll of advocates over their alleged role in state violence during protests.

Through their lawyer Cecil Miller, the two indicated that they learnt about the complaint through social media and are yet to get a formal complaint.

“We have been retained to represent the Deputy President H.E. Prof. Kithure Abraham Kindiki and Hon. Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen with instructions to write to you,” the letter addressed to LSK read in part.

They now want LSK to provide official copies of the complaint to enable them take appropriate steps in safeguarding their clients’ interests.

In June a Nairobi-based lawyer filed a complaint seeking to remove Kindiki and Murkomen from the Roll of Advocates over their alleged role in violence during protests.

lawyer Kepha Ojijo accused the two of gross misconduct and violations of the Advocates’ Code of Conduct stemming from their tenure as Cabinet Secretaries in charge of Interior and National Administration.

Ojijo argued that Murkomen and Kindiki, while serving in powerful security dockets, presided over police operations that resulted in the deaths, injuries, abductions, and disappearances of young protesters during the nationwide Gen Z demonstrations in 2024 and 2025.